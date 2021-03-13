Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Universe Collaboration Kicks Off

According to Square Enix themselves, “Square Enix today announced that fan-favorite mobile RPGs Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will host the Final Fantasy Exvius Universe collaboration event, bringing various limited-time promotions and events to both titles, now until March 24. For the first time ever, this collaboration event introduces a new storyline simultaneously to both titles, which players can enjoy from different perspectives—2D in FFBE and 3D in WOTV FFBE. Further details can be found on the official collaboration website.” So what exactly does Square Enix have in store for this Final Fantasy Exvius Universe collaboration? What can we expect from the event? Well, keep reading and find out everything we know about it!
What is Final Fantasy Brave Exvius?
According to Wikipedia, “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play role-playing game developed by Alim and published by Square Enix for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire devices. A spin-off of the Final Fantasy series, the game marks as the first collaborative effort between Square-Enix and Alim. As of August 2019, the app had been downloaded over 40 million times worldwide.”
What is War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius?
According to Wikipedia, “War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a tactical role-playing game co-developed by Square Enix and Gumi Inc. and published by Square Enix for iOS and Android devices. It is a spin-off of FFBE that draws inspiration from the Final Fantasy Tactics series of games. The game was released exclusively for Japan in November 2019, and a global version was released in March 2020.”
What do you get from the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Universe Collaboration Event?
Here’s some information regarding the Final Fantasy Exvius universe collaboration event:
- “Sprouts of Devouring” Collaborative Quest – Players can join forces to defeat the Malboro and earn exciting rewards based on the total number of times the boss is defeated.
- For FFBE players, this includes Lapis, a Guaranteed Ticket (4 star / 5 star /NV) and a NV EX Ticket (5 star /NV).
- For WOTV FFBE (War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius) players, this includes Visiore, a MR+ Guaranteed Unit Summon Ticket A, a UR Guaranteed Summon Ticket A and more.
- Players can tune into the WOTV FFBE 1st Anniversary Livestream on March 20 PT for a chance to earn additional exciting rewards. The livestream will be viewable here!
- Community Challenge
- Players of both games can earn even more rewards by sharing/retweeting campaign posts on the official FFBE and WOTV FFBE Facebook and Twitter pages. Players can also enter a sweepstakes for fabulous physical prizes; full details and rules for entry are available on the official social channels.
- Free Vision Cards
- Players can receive the “Encounter of Heroes” vision card in FFBE and the “Celebrating Crossed Paths” vision card in WOTV FFBE simply by logging in during the campaign period.
Additional limited-time events, rewards and bonuses in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius include:
- Final Fantasy Exvius Universe Challenge Missions
- Players can complete these limited-time challenge missions by March 30 to obtain materials needed to enhance the “Celebrating Crossed Paths” vision card.
- First Anniversary Countdown Part III Login Bonus
- Players can receive a total of 2,500 Visiore simply by logging in daily
- Fire Anniversary Countdown Part III Daily Free 10x Summon
- Players can perform one free 10x Summon daily, now until March 16, for a total of 70 free summons.
The brand new event called the “Final Fantasy Exvius Universe Collaboration” runs from now until March 24, so be sure to log in every day while you can in order to obtain your extra event rewards! In order to complete some of these quests linked between the two popular mobile games, you’ll need to defeat 300,000 enemies to collect a Rain & Mont mobile wallpaper and 500 Lapis (Final Fantasy Brave Exvius), or a Fina & Macherie mobile wallpaper and 200 Visiore (War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius). The next milestone will be 600,000 enemies in order to obtain a guaranteed ticket and 1000 Lapis (FFBE) or your MR+ Guaranteed Unit Summon Ticket A and 500 Visiore (War of the Visions FFBE), and the final milestone will be a whopping 1,000,000 enemies defeated to claim your NV EX ticket (FFBE) or a UR Guaranteed Summon Ticket A (War of the Visions FFBE), however it is to be decided during the 1st Anniversary Livestream, so be sure to tune into that in order to keep up to date on all the rewards for this event!
Fans of the Final Fantasy series are sure to love this event, will you be participating?