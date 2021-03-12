Home
Final Fantasy XI Online's March Update Details

Final Fantasy XI Online March Update

Final Fantasy XI Online brings players even more adventures in the latest March update released on March 10, 2021. It is headlined by new content for “The Voracious Resurgence” story as adventures continue in San d’Oria. The game’s plot reaches a certain turning point posing a  couple of strange, albeit interesting, questions: can victory be seized with a single  dance, and will love stand the test of time? So what is there to know about the most recent update to Final Fantasy XI Online? Well, the March version update includes numerous campaigns and new content for players to enjoy, so let’s take a look at some of the new features and stories to be told in the new March update for Final Fantasy XI Online!

The Voracious Resurgence Story Update

“Players can obtain item rewards and new titles by completing this latest series of story quests, which continues adventures from the February version update.” To receive the new quest, you should speak with Halver in Chateau d’Oraguille after having completed the quest “Claidie’s Concern.”

Ambuscade Update

“This month’s update to Ambuscade features Leeches as a new foe to challenge, alongside the return of Tonberries and updated rewards for completing these battles.” The foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades have been swapped out, and as such, the corresponding Records of Eminence objectives have changed. Certain items obtainable in exchange for hallmarks have been swapped out. Certain items obtainable for total hallmarks have been swapped out. Certain items obtainable in exchange for badges of gallantry have been swapped out.

Odyssey Update

Players will be able to test their strength against a new and very powerful monster in Sheol: Gaol. Those who defeat this fearsome foe can obtain new, augmentable equipment. Additionally, this new battle will feature an all-new music track for players to enjoy. Here’s what is required to participate in this battle:

  • Have completed the Records of Eminence objective Sheol C
  • Be in a party whose members all have three or more jobs at level 99 and all participating players should have non-duplicate jobs
  • Be in possession of a Moglophone II key item
  • Have defeated all monsters in Atonements 1, 2, and 3

Purchased equipment may be augmented using reinforcement points earned by defeating the appropriate monster or reducing its HP at Vengeance +1 or higher.

Early Spring Item Booster Campaign

“Numerous bonuses and campaigns await players during the month of March, including increased seal and crest drop rates, bonus rewards from vanquishing specific enemies and notorious monsters, bonuses for Skirmish and chocobo digging content, and more. Full details are available on the campaign webpage.

March Login Campaign

“Beginning March 10 and running through April 9, at 7:00 a.m. (PDT), players can earn numerous login rewards, including the Mandragora Pot housing item.”

System-Related Changes

The Adventuring Primer has Undergone the following corrections:

  • The locations of the linkshell concierges have been corrected
  • Information on linkshell concierge themes have been removed

The following terms have been added to the auto-translate function:

  • The Japanese Assist Channel is “/assistj”
  • The English Assist Channel is “/assiste”
  • Mentor
  • Assist Channel

Resolved Issues

  • The issue wherein certain battle logic for foes in Odyssey’s Sheol: Gaol was incorrect
  • The issue with Sheol: Gaol wherein players would be left behind in boss areas under certain conditions
  • The issue with Sheol: Gaol wherein monsters were able to be vanquished after time had expired
  • The issue with the following items wherein certain help text would fail to properly display after augmentation: Mpaca’s Gloves / Gleti’s Greaves / Gleti’s Boots / Mpaca’s Boots / Bunzi’s Sabots
  • The issue with the item Sakpata’s Cuisses wherein the attribute “Damage taken -9%” did not function properly
  • The issue wherein the following items’ icons were incorrect: Agwu’s Gages / Bunzi’s Sabots / Ikenga’s Lance
  • The issue with the monthly battlefield Records of Eminence objective wherein completing the objective would occasionally reward an inappropriate item
  • The issue with East Sarutabaruta wherein summoning an avatar during Elite Training, a Wanted battle, or the quest “The Cardians’ Duty” would cause enhancement effects granted by blood pacts to affect only the avatar after the battle concludes
  • [English Version Only] The issue wherein certain dialogue in the quest “Dancing Prince” was incorrect

Known Issues

In the Assault Azure experiments, the party leader will occasionally become unable to change equipment if the assault is commenced before the party leader displays

There’s plenty of new things to do in Final Fantasy XI Online now with the new March update, so what are you going to try first? Will you hop into the new monster battle with Sheol: Gaol and try your hand at getting some new augmented equipment?

