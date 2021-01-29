Final Fantasy XV Director Is Making A Virtual Travel Experience For Japanese Airline

To say that COVID-19 opened the door for virtual travel and other experiences is kind of obvious, but it does make a person wonder just how far things are going to be taken until people stop going anywhere and depend on inventions such as this one, created by the former Final Fantasy XV director, Hajime Tabata, to run their everyday life. Those that are ultra-paranoid might believe that we’ll be living and breathing in a sort of Matrix simulation one day, and it’s certainly been discussed as to whether we’re already living through one since so much of the stuff that’s been happening feels like it might be a serious case of one system after another crashing. But at the very least, the reality we deal with as of now is still considered to be something that we can reasonably state is real. Giving over more and more of our lives to the VR experience almost sounds like a type of giving up and giving in to the systems that continue to grow and expand with each passing year. That might sound a little too over the top, but at the same time it’s something that many rational people can’t help but feel is something that makes a lot of sense when one sees how much we rely upon technology already.
Far be it from me to sit here and be one of those that says ‘technology is bad and everything that comes from it is bad’ since not only would that be incredibly naive, but it would be hypocritical as well since this very article is being delivered online thanks to technology. Plus, this new idea isn’t horrible since it does give people a chance to visit another country in a virtual manner, even if a lot of us would rather hop on the plane and make our way over to the actual country so that we can say that we were there. There are ways in which this could be noted as a practical application since it’s something that could be used for those who can’t physically leave the country or can’t do much of anything that would love to travel and see different places. At the moment it sounds as though it’s still being worked on, but the applications for such a thing could be positive and could be something that wouldn’t replace actual travel, but would make it easier for people to see what they’re missing if they’re unable or unwilling to take on the real-life experience. At the very least it could be a new way for those that want the experience of going somewhere without actually needing to go through the trouble of going somewhere. It makes sense from a certain perspective.
It does feel a though there will be plenty of people that will jump on the bandwagon that denounces this as a suitable replacement for traveling from one place to another, especially given that some folks are still willing and able to travel and don’t want to replace that firsthand experience with what some might call a live video game. Those arguments won’t be necessarily invalid, but they won’t be entirely accurate either since if the programming is sound and the experience is impressive enough it could be something that a lot of people will want to get in on. Of course, depending on the price of it there might be a lot of people that will miss out since 2020 wasn’t the kindest year for a lot of people, and trying to market anything to anyone right now is kind of a pain for while many people still have enough to purchase the kind of experience that’s being developed it’s fair to say that a lot of people who would want a chance to experience this might not be able to meet the price.
Overall, the experience does sound like something that a lot of people could get behind and want to try, but again there are likely to be many people that will wonder why it’s worth it and what the actual cost is going to be, and how long it’s going to retain its popularity since like it or not, plenty of inventions have been hailed as the next big thing only to go by the wayside when someone else comes up with something similar but somehow superior. That’s kind of the way of technology really since it moves along so quickly that trying to keep track of it is nearly impossible at times. But if this idea does take off then it could be something that people will want to flock to for a while in order to see just how great it is and to analyze it of course since one has to imagine that it’s going to be quite the experience.