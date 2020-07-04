10 Things You Didn’t Know about Finty Williams

Who is Finty Williams? The name might ring a bell for you straight away or it might leave you wondering exactly who this person is. If you’re like most people, you know it’s a name that you probably should recognize, yet you may not be able to place it immediately. There are a couple of different reasons for that, which will be discussed below as you find out 10 things that you may not know about this rather distinguished English actress.
1. She wasn’t born with her current first name
Finty may sound like something rather made up, but it’s not at all uncommon for someone in the performing arts to use a stage name. She was born Tara Cressida Frances Williams in 1972, so you can probably see why she ultimately decided to change her name. One of the more interesting things is that Finty came from a nickname. She liked it so much that she decided to use it as her stage name.
2. She’s classically trained, but was working before she even graduated
There are a lot of great actors that come from Britain who have been classically trained. Therefore, it really shouldn’t come as a big surprise that she landed her first role a full year before she even graduated. Furthermore, she’s been working steadily ever since.
3. She comes from genuine Royalty
Even if you haven’t heard of her, there’s a better than average chance you’ve seen something starring her mother, Dame Judi Dench. When you realize the kind of acting chops her mother is capable of, it’s easy to see where Ms. Williams gets her talent.
4. She and her mother are very close
One of the best things in life, at least for most people, is the special relationship between mother and daughter. Dench and Williams share a very special relationship and both have commented on it in the past. The elder woman even went as far as saying that there was nothing her daughter couldn’t tell her, as their relationship has always been one of trust and openness
5. That doesn’t mean there aren’t surprises from time to time
The two may be close, but there was at least one time that daughter Finty made the decision to be less than forthcoming about something. That’s normal enough, we all do it. However, the thing she decided to keep quiet about was arguably one of the more important milestones in life, something that affected both her and her mother. If you haven’t already guessed, she chose not to reveal her pregnancy until just a few days before she gave birth. Needless, to say, her parents were a bit shocked.
6. You may have seen both women together in the same film
If you’re a big fan of Dame Judi Dench, then there is at least a decent chance that you’ve also seen her daughter Finty. It’s relatively common to see both of them starring in the same film, often directly alongside each other. In fact, they’ve been in a number of films together, including “We Can Be Heroes.”
7. She’s all about family
If you look at her social media profile, you’ll likely notice that she only mentions two things- her job and her family. In truth, she routinely talks rather openly about how close she is to her family. Fortunately, her decision not to tell her mother about her pregnancy didn’t hurt their relationship. Today, they are as close as ever, perhaps even more so. She also has a good relationship with her son, the very same one who was the subject of that hidden pregnancy.
8. She also loves cats
Again, this is something that comes directly from her posts on social media. Some people love cats, some love dogs, and some are equally fond of both. In her case, it’s all about the cats and she’s not the least bit ashamed to admit it, nor should she be. In addition to loving cats in the more general sense, she also has a number of them. Perhaps she just can’t turn her back on an animal in need.
9. She struggled with alcohol for a time
She certainly isn’t the first person who has struggled with an addiction to alcohol, nor will she be the last. Unfortunately, alcohol is often used as a coping mechanism for a whole host of other issues. Typically, the person in question doesn’t even realize they have a problem until things are already well out of hand. She credits one of her friends with helping her find her way back. She has also commented that one of the more interesting things about the entire situation is that her friend doesn’t drink and has never been an alcoholic. Nevertheless, she says she would not be where she is now if it weren’t for this particular individual.
10. She recently lost her father
Her father, Michael Williams, recently passed away. Finty was approximately 46 years old at the time, but she has understandably struggled with his absence. In reality who wouldn’t struggle with losing a parent? It doesn’t seem to matter how old you are or how mature you are supposed to be at the time of their passing, you end up feeling just like a terrified five year old who’s lost and can’t find your way back. It’s a dreadful and painful experience. It’s heartbreaking that this happened to her, yet she has been brave enough to put it out in the open and admit that she struggles with it, all in the hopes of helping someone else in a similar situation. For her, it has been a rather selfless gesture that she hopes will provide strength for all those who are struggling to cope with loss.