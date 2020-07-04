Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Finty Williams

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Finty Williams

3 mins ago

Who is Finty Williams? The name might ring a bell for you straight away or it might leave you wondering exactly who this person is. If you’re like most people, you know it’s a name that you probably should recognize, yet you may not be able to place it immediately. There are a couple of different reasons for that, which will be discussed below as you find out 10 things that you may not know about this rather distinguished English actress.

1. She wasn’t born with her current first name

Finty may sound like something rather made up, but it’s not at all uncommon for someone in the performing arts to use a stage name. She was born Tara Cressida Frances Williams in 1972, so you can probably see why she ultimately decided to change her name. One of the more interesting things is that Finty came from a nickname. She liked it so much that she decided to use it as her stage name.

2. She’s classically trained, but was working before she even graduated

There are a lot of great actors that come from Britain who have been classically trained. Therefore, it really shouldn’t come as a big surprise that she landed her first role a full year before she even graduated. Furthermore, she’s been working steadily ever since.

3. She comes from genuine Royalty

Even if you haven’t heard of her, there’s a better than average chance you’ve seen something starring her mother, Dame Judi Dench. When you realize the kind of acting chops her mother is capable of, it’s easy to see where Ms. Williams gets her talent.

4. She and her mother are very close

One of the best things in life, at least for most people, is the special relationship between mother and daughter. Dench and Williams share a very special relationship and both have commented on it in the past. The elder woman even went as far as saying that there was nothing her daughter couldn’t tell her, as their relationship has always been one of trust and openness

5. That doesn’t mean there aren’t surprises from time to time

The two may be close, but there was at least one time that daughter Finty made the decision to be less than forthcoming about something. That’s normal enough, we all do it. However, the thing she decided to keep quiet about was arguably one of the more important milestones in life, something that affected both her and her mother. If you haven’t already guessed, she chose not to reveal her pregnancy until just a few days before she gave birth. Needless, to say, her parents were a bit shocked.

6. You may have seen both women together in the same film

If you’re a big fan of Dame Judi Dench, then there is at least a decent chance that you’ve also seen her daughter Finty. It’s relatively common to see both of them starring in the same film, often directly alongside each other. In fact, they’ve been in a number of films together, including “We Can Be Heroes.”

7. She’s all about family

If you look at her social media profile, you’ll likely notice that she only mentions two things- her job and her family. In truth, she routinely talks rather openly about how close she is to her family. Fortunately, her decision not to tell her mother about her pregnancy didn’t hurt their relationship. Today, they are as close as ever, perhaps even more so. She also has a good relationship with her son, the very same one who was the subject of that hidden pregnancy.

8. She also loves cats

Again, this is something that comes directly from her posts on social media. Some people love cats, some love dogs, and some are equally fond of both. In her case, it’s all about the cats and she’s not the least bit ashamed to admit it, nor should she be. In addition to loving cats in the more general sense, she also has a number of them. Perhaps she just can’t turn her back on an animal in need.

9. She struggled with alcohol for a time

She certainly isn’t the first person who has struggled with an addiction to alcohol, nor will she be the last. Unfortunately, alcohol is often used as a coping mechanism for a whole host of other issues. Typically, the person in question doesn’t even realize they have a problem until things are already well out of hand. She credits one of her friends with helping her find her way back. She has also commented that one of the more interesting things about the entire situation is that her friend doesn’t drink and has never been an alcoholic. Nevertheless, she says she would not be where she is now if it weren’t for this particular individual.

10. She recently lost her father

Her father, Michael Williams, recently passed away. Finty was approximately 46 years old at the time, but she has understandably struggled with his absence. In reality who wouldn’t struggle with losing a parent? It doesn’t seem to matter how old you are or how mature you are supposed to be at the time of their passing, you end up feeling just like a terrified five year old who’s lost and can’t find your way back. It’s a dreadful and painful experience. It’s heartbreaking that this happened to her, yet she has been brave enough to put it out in the open and admit that she struggles with it, all in the hopes of helping someone else in a similar situation. For her, it has been a rather selfless gesture that she hopes will provide strength for all those who are struggling to cope with loss.


About The Author

Jennifer Borama
More from this Author

I've always had a passion for literature for as long as I can remember. It has always been a part of my life in one way or another, though I never considered it as a career until I became an adult. Now that adulthood is here, I couldn't be luckier!


Related Posts

Add Comment

A Gallery of Gender Swapping the Cast of Firefly
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hot Mess House
Five Things We Learned from The Psych 2 Trailer on Peacock
What Can We Possibly Expect from Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11?
Five Movies That are Downright Stressful to Watch
The Five Worst Movie Fight Scenes of the 2010s
Fan Edit of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adds Force Ghosts
Does Anyone Else Want A Remake of Roadhouse?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Finty Williams
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bryan Baeumler
10 things You Didn’t Know about Jefferson Mays
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tana Ramsay
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla in Real Life