Tension in the United States has reached a boiling point after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Since then, protests have broken out all over the country, and some people have used them as an opportunity to personal their further agendas. One of the latest people caught doing this is Fiona Moriarty-Mclaughlin. She recently found herself at the center of an internet controversy for pretending to help repair a damaged store in Santa Monica. As a result, Fiona lost her position with The Washington Examiner where she interned. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin.
1. She’s A College Student
According to her bio on The College Fix, Fiona is a senior at UC Santa Barbara “where she studies business economics, political science and sociology with a minor in business communication.” However, an article that she wrote for Spoon University says that she is a student at Fordham University.
2. She Writes For Several Publications
Fiona has been heavily associated with The Washington Examiner since her her moment of fake activism. However, that isn’t the only publication that she’s written for. She’s actually been an active writer for the last few years. Fiona also has bylines with The College Fix and Spoon University.
3. Several Celebrities Have Criticized Her Fact Activism
Once it became clear that Fiona had staged the entire moment as a way to falsely promote herself, there were quite a few people who had something to say about it. Several celebrities including Ava Duvernay and LeBron James tweeted their disappointment about the incident.
4. She Deleted Her Social Media Accounts
It goes without saying that getting called out for a lie in front of the entire internet is embarrassing. With that being said, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Fiona has decided to delete all of her social media accounts. Once the situation dies down, Fiona’s social
5. She’s Been Critical Of The Black Lives Matter Movement
A few days before Fiona’s unwanted viral moment, she posted an image on Twitter that showed a Ouai haircare billboard in California that had been spray painted with the phrase “Black Lives Matter”. In the tweet, Fiona said, “BREAKING: As if vandalizing all the buildings in LA wasn’t enough @Blklivesmatter has taken to the billboards as a crowd of rioters roars in approval. #GeorgeFloyd #LARiots.” However, the founder of the company promptly responded and said that the spray painted message “Made our sign every better.”
6. She’s A California Native
In an article she wrote for Spoon University, Fiona mentioned that she is a native of California. She also mentioned that because of her affiliation with The Golden State, she had become an “avocado connoisseur“. She then proceeded to share six tips on how college students could make the most of the avocados in their dorm room.
7. Her Name Has Become A Social Media Hashtag
Fiona may not be on social media anymore, but her name certainly is. Since the video of her went viral, her name has become a hashtag on both Twitter and Instagram. Many of the posts associated with the hashtag don’t have anything to do with her directly. Still, Fiona now represents how lots of conservatives are trying to discredit the current protests by any means.
8. She Doesn’t Only Write About Politics
Fiona has written about politics frequently over the course of her career. However, that isn’t the only subject she’s covered. She’s also written about lifestyle. She may have ruined her chances at having a career in political writing, but she may be able to salvage her ability to write in other areas.
9. Her Identity Was Initially A Mystery
Initially, the sun glasses and mask Fiona wore in the video made it difficult for people to identify her. However, lots of Twitter users have top-notch investigative skills. It didn’t take long to confirm Fiona’s identity and it took even less time for the information to circulate on social media.
10. She Hasn’t Spoken Out On The Incident
Damage control is usually the first thing people do when they find themselves in the middle of a social media scandal. But it looks like Fiona hasn’t spoken out at all. Now that her social media accounts are gone, she probably won’t have anything to say about it for a while.