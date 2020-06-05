If there’s one thing that has made life in quarantine more bearable, it’s TV. Netflix has released a lot of great movie and shows over the last few months, and Control Z is one of the latest to join the lineup. Although the series is in Spanish, it has been released to dozens of countries and dubbed in several languages. The show, which tells the story of high school students who are having their deepest secrets exposed by a mysterious hacker, is quickly becoming a hit. Fiona Palomo, who has the leading role of Maria, has also become one of the standout stars. But who was this talented young actress before being cast on Control Z. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Fiona Palomo.
1. She Was In Gossip Girl: Acapulco
Most people are familiar with the original Gossip Girl series that aired from from 2007 to 2012, but that isn’t the only time Gossip Girl reared her rumor loving head. In 2013, Fiona appeared in the Mexican version of the show which aired for just one 25 episode season.
2. Her Parents Are Actors
Some people catch the acting bug, but Fiona Palomo was born with it. Both of her parents had successful acting careers in Mexico. Her father, Eduardo Palomo was best-known for his role in the TV show, Corazón salvaje. In addition to acting, her mother, Carina Ricco, is also a successful musician.
3. She’s Also Lived In
Getting the chance to live in more than one place isn’t something that everyone gets to experience. Fortunately, Fiona can say she’s gotten to call more than one place home. Although she has lived in Mexico for most of her life, she has also lived in Los Angeles. Her parents had moved there in the the early 2000s in order for her father to pursue acting in the United States. She is fluent in both Spanish and English.
4. Her Father Passed Away When She Was 5
Life can be unpredictable, and this is something Fiona Poloma knows all too well. At 5-years-old, Fiona suffered a tragic loss when her father passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was just 41-years-old at the time. After her father’s death, Fiona and her mother moved back to Mexico.
5. She Wants To Be A Musician
Acting is Fiona’s top priority at the moment, but she’s already thinking about the future. She would love to expand her portfolio to eventually include music like her mother. Fiona hasn’t shared what kind of music she wants to release or if she’s currently working on anything in the music realm.
6. She Hopes To Gain International Exposure
Most of Fiona’s current work has been in Mexican productions, but she’s definitely aiming for international stardom, and she believes her role in Control Z will help her get there. She said, “Control Z’is a great opportunity for me because its reach is global and I hope it is just the beginning of many cool things.”
7. She’s Very Close To Her Brother
Family is one of the most important things to Fiona. After her father’s passing, Fiona was raised by a single mother. She, her mother, and her brother, Lucca, developed a very tight bond. Her brother is just two years younger than her, and the two continue to be very close.
8. She Has Great Respect For Nature
Fiona is an outdoors kind of person. She loves spending time outside enjoying things like hiking and swimming. For that reason, she is passionate about nature and taking care of the environment. She also enjoys traveling to different places and enjoying the beauty of her surroundings.
9. She Wants To Build Her Own Legacy
Even though Fiona has parents who have had successful careers in the industry, she wants to carve out her own path. She says, “In the three productions I have done, no one knew who my parents were, but until the end, they find out because I always keep my scripts in a folder with the photos of both of them. I like that no one knows who they are because I earn everything for myself.”
10. She Loves To Draw
Acting and music aren’t the only forms of art Fiona enjoys. She’s also loves to draw pictures of her favorite celebrities and often shares her work with her Instagram followers. On top of her own work, she also loves sharing paintings and other pieces from artists she admires.