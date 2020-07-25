Home
Five 80s Comedy Movies That Still Hold Up Today

You’ve likely seen a number of articles and even heard people stating that certain movies couldn’t possibly be made in this day and age, and to be fair that’s only true since PC culture has really hampered a lot of the content that’s been seen as normal throughout the decades. Realistically a lot of these movies were made in an era when such content wasn’t seen as so problematic, especially given the comedic context, but today it’s obvious that a lot of people have grown insanely sensitive to certain material. Plenty of 80s comedies are still able to hold up under the intense scrutiny they’ve received since, well, they’re just that funny. Trying to deny the comedy that comes with them without admitting that the delivery of each line and the characters that were created are absolutely hilarious is more than a little difficult, and even if the stars that made them so great would gladly stand against the content today, that doesn’t erase the fact that these movies were some of the greatest comedies of all time.

Here are five comedies from the 80s that are still capable of holding their collective heads high.

5. Revenge of the Nerds

There are definite scenes in this movie that give people a lot of issues, such as the idea that Betty couldn’t consent to having sex with Lewis largely because she thought he was her boyfriend Stan. Then of course there’s the panty raid, the drug use, and a slew of other things that, if people are looking closely, kind of become childish pranks when compared to some of the things that movies get away with today. The funny thing about getting down on this movie is that it’s pure comedy and not meant to be taken seriously, at least not until such moments when it’s made clear that the nerds are doing what they can to survive the college experience, which means being just as bad as the jocks now and again, which isn’t really justified, but is great for a revenge story, especially a comedy.

4. Caddyshack

If anyone ever tells you that this isn’t one of the most classic comedies of all time just walk away, you don’t need that negativity in your life. Seriously though, Caddyshack still stands out as one of the greats not just because of its cast but because it was one of those movies that showcased a good number of young men and women that felt a bit frustrated with their lot in life and were trying to do something about, even if they went about this in a kind of haphazard manner. From the sexual content to the drug use this movie was one of those that might have been borderline problematic with some people, but it was classic all the same.

3. National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ah yes, the quest to see Marty Moose and the misadventures of the Griswold family, a hand in hand kind of deal that tends to go with every Vacation movie even when they stayed home in Christmas Vacation and watched their house get destroyed. The original Vacation movie though still stands out as one of the best if not THE best since it set the pace and introduced the first Audrey and Rusty before they started pulling the old switcharoo on everyone from movie to movie. To be fair Anthony Michael Hall and Ed Helms aren’t too far off in appearance to have been the natural progression for Rusty as he grew up.

2. Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call? It’s a little bit frustrating that Ghosbusters: Afterlife was pushed back, but it’s not a huge deal since a lot of movies are getting that treatment right now. But at least we still have the original to sit and enjoy until the newest addition to the franchise comes out. A lot of people still love this movie since for something that was supposed to be horror it turned out to be one of the funniest movies ever made and in casting the likes of Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis it was bound to become an instant classic so long as everything worked just right. And it did obviously.

1. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

What kid doesn’t want to take a day off from school now and then? Understandably Ferris is probably one of the worst examples since he’s a bit of a con artist and is quite good at it, but he’s also good at making it look like a lot of fun and getting away with just about anything. Honestly he’s likely one of the worst friends but also one of the best since he does try to loosen everyone up and show them how to have a good time, but he tends to overdo it a bit now and then in the pursuit of enjoyment.

Movies from back in the day don’t have to conform to the standards of now to remain classics.


