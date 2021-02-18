Five Actors That Could Play Rush Limbaugh in a Biopic

Long-time listeners and supporters of Rush Limbaugh are likely mourning right now since the often controversial radio host has just recently passed away after a long and storied career on the air. Without attempting to offend it’s fair to say that Rush ruffled a lot of feathers throughout his long career, and he often did so on purpose until it came time to apologize, which even then didn’t feel like it was something he meant all the time since he had quite a few choice words for many people that he didn’t agree with over the years. One thing he didn’t do was back down that often and even if he had to he was able to come right back and keep talking at a later time. It can be said that quite a few people didn’t like Rush Limbaugh since they didn’t agree with what he had to say and might have thought of him as a bully with his words. But all that aside, Rush did make a name for himself over the years by being who he wanted to be and saying what he wanted to say. It’s likely that some people might not want to see it, but a biopic would definitely be fitting, provided it was clear and honest about who he was.
Here are a few actors that could likely portray Rush Limbaugh in a movie.
5. Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer has been acting steadily over the years but his status has definitely moved down the scale from A to B since he hasn’t been seen in any real big-budget movies for a long time now. In fact, one has to wonder if he’s ever going to make his way back to the kind of hits that used to light up the box office. It does feel as though he could take on this role and make it work though since he could even film a younger portion of Rush’s life before being made up to appear older. His acting is still pretty solid, but for whatever reason, he’s been largely unseen by a lot of people over the last several years.
4. Jason Alexander
This type of role might actually show us a different side of Jason Alexander that we’re not used to seeing since he typically plays a lot of characters that are more or less neurotic and kind of jump. But seeing him as someone that’s usually confident on the outside even if he’s trying to keep it all together on the inside would be interesting since it might give him a bit of a different image. For a lot of years, Jason has been the type of actor that can be friendly and kind of jumpy or be kind of a jerk and be jumpy, but that’s been his whole thing since his role on Seinfeld and it would be interesting to see if he can step away from it.
3. Artie Lange
Trying to find someone that looks like Rush is kind of a hard thing to do unless one is willing to look through quite a few pictures, but getting someone that could play the role and perhaps be made up to look like him just enough to pass muster would be a good idea. While Artie has been a comedian for a good part of his career it’s easy to think that he could switch gears and become someone like Rush for a picture and make it work. It’s kind of an odd pick but it does feel as though it might be passable enough to fly for a single movie since people would probably be willing to watch.
2. Randy Quaid
It feels as though we don’t see Randy Quaid that often anymore, especially he used to be such a big name in Hollywood and was popping up every now and then in one comedy or drama there and there that was actually pretty good. It would be interesting to see if he would take on this role and make it work or if he might pass, but it does feel that he could possibly do fairly well simply because he is a decent actor. Plus, he knows how to get people worked up so it’s easy to think that he might be able to take on this part and do something with it that people would remember.
1. Jeff Garland
It feels fair to say that the movie might have to cast a few people to star as the younger versions of Rush, but the older version would likely benefit from someone that’s been around a while and can create a faithful representation that would get people believing that they were good enough to detail the life of the famed radio host. It all depends on how the movie would play out if it ever does get made.