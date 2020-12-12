Five Actors Who Could Play Chuck Yeager in a Movie

With the passing of Chuck Yeager, the man who broke the sound barrier in 1947, it’s likely that we’ll see a movie or at least a TV movie that will make mention of him and possibly detail his life at some point since looking back at what he did during his time on this earth it’s easy to see that it would make quite the story. How accurate it will be is up for debate of course, but it does feel as though not doing it would be kind of an insult to the life of one such as Chuck since he did something spectacular enough to be recorded and remembered by many. The trick of finding the right actor to play him though would be something that a casting director would need to take into careful consideration. Unless one was really looking to insult the man’s memory this isn’t the time for a race or gender swap since Yeager deserves more than the current shenanigans that are going on in Hollywood when it comes to various stories, especially since there aren’t a lot of people that could have accomplished what he did during his long military career.
Here are a few individuals that might be able to take on the part of Chuck Yeager in a movie.
5. Edward Norton
The only thing that some people might be worried about would be whether or not Norton would try to take over the project as he’s been known to do since he does have plenty of input to offer. Maybe this would be one that he could direct as well as star in just to see how it would go. From an appearance standpoint, he could pass for Yeager well enough, and his acting is solid enough that he can take on pretty much any part he needs to so long as one doesn’t ask him to do anything that’s beyond his skills. He might be able to pull this off and give a pretty good performance, so it’d be worth seeing him in such a role.
4. Brad Pitt
It’s not often that we see Pitt so low on the list for a role, but in this case, it does feel as though he could take it on, but he might not be the first pick simply because he would be someone that might be best kept in the wings if the earliest picks didn’t pan out. Somehow this doesn’t feel like it would put Brad out too much since he’s almost always busy doing something and it’s likely that he would have another project to move onto. But he’s no stranger to roles such as this one and would probably be able to knock it out of the park with that casual swagger and attitude that he tends to bring to the screen.
3. Christian Bales
There are plenty of guys that can adapt to a role, but Christian is one of the best since he’s taken on so many different roles that have forced him to alter his looks that people have actively wondered how he does it. So long as he wouldn’t have to lose or gain a great deal of weight for a role again it does feel as though he could still do just about anything. But in this role, he likely wouldn’t have to do much in the way of body alteration, at least not the amount that he’s done in the past since anyone that has seen his movies has witnessed what lengths he’ll go to in order to make things look real.
2. Aaron Eckhart
For some reason, this name jumped out all at once when looking at Yeager, and the only reason that he’s in the second slot instead of the first is that when it comes to acting he’s not bad at all, but there are a few that can rock a role a little better. That being said, he’s still someone that can be relied on to turn in a great role when it’s given to him, and his generally fun and jovial attitude is fun to see on the screen since he brings a bit of liveliness to any project he’s in since he’s all about getting into the role and making it work.
1. Jude Law
Again, this is another name that just kind of leaped out and made itself known when considering who could play the role of Yeager, and it’s not a bad choice really since Jude can take on a variety of characters and he can dampen down his natural accent when he has to in order to play the part of any character. Whether he would want this role or not is hard to say, but it’s easy to say that he’d be able to nail it without too much difficulty.
Chuck Yeager passed recently at the age of 97. He’ll be missed.