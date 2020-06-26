Five Actors Who Could Play Lemmy Kilmister in Upcoming Biopic

According to the MovieWeb writers it sounds as though suggestions are already being tossed about for who could play the role of legendary Lemmy Kilmister, the former frontman of Motorhead that sadly passed away in 2015. When thinking about who could possibly take over such a role and make it work though there are a few names that might come to mind, though no matter who gets the nod they’re going to have a challenge on their hands since those that knew, worked with, and understood Lemmy are going to be watching in a very serious and meaningful way, and they won’t be the only ones. Lemmy was beloved by a legion of fans that likened him to God in many ways for all that he did for the music industry with his reputation and his music, so it’s quite possible that fans will be tossing out their suggestions if they haven’t already. Lemmy is that kind of guy that doesn’t come around all that often, but when he does he becomes someone to pay attention to and look at as a vital component of what music is all about.
Here are just a few picks that might actually be able to do a good job of filling this role.
5. Colin Farrell
It’s not just acting ability that’s on trial here, but looks as well. While Billy Bob Thornton thinks he could pull it off, the look that is needed is someone a bit more rugged and yet strong in appearance as Lemmy was. While Colin wouldn’t be the first pick, he’d definitely be worth a look simply because he could probably dress himself up and be impressive enough to make it happen and create a bit of buzz with the role as well. Since he’s not the first pick however it is worth saying that he might be the reserve, someone that gets the call if the first few picks say no or just couldn’t do it.
4. Christian Bale
Bale is a type of acting chameleon since he can take on a number of different roles and be an entirely different person even if his range isn’t quite as impressive as a few others. Plus, his ability to conform to a role is hard to match since he’ll lose weight, gain weight, or do whatever it takes to make sure that he looks the part and is able to fill it in the most impressive way possible. In the looks department he could transform into Lemmy rather easily, though it’d be interesting to see just how well he could embrace his time on stage with a guitar and how convincing he would really be.
3. Johnny Depp
You had to know that Johnny Depp would get a mention in this since he is a rocker and would no doubt fit the mold perfectly if he had some time to really get into the state of mind he would need in order to play the part of Lemmy. A lot of people happen to think that he’s a bit washed up and no good any longer, but Depp is still a very astute actor and he knows how to bring the right mindset to each role as he’s been doing for a long time now. Seeing him in a role like this would only continue validate his rocker status and it would probably raise him a notch in the eyes of his fans, and Lemmy fans.
2. Ethan Hawke
Face and body shape are the reason for this pick since it does feel that Hawke would be able to fit this role in a physical sense and make it work in a big way. His acting might need a bit of a touch-up, but all in all it feels like a solid choice that could be made into something so long as Hawke was willing. Lately it feels that he’s been keeping on the down low and not taking as many high-profile jobs, which this one would likely have to be in order to do Lemmy any justice. Some folks might want to argue with this one but it feels like a sound pick and one that could be appreciated by a lot of people.
1. Ryan Gosling
This feels like a bit of a stretch but it also feels like it would be a welcome development for Ryan Gosling’s career since too often we see him in a romantic movie of some sort or a trouble and somewhat dramatic movie that doesn’t let him expound as much as he probably can. He’s definitely taken on action movies and had a broader range than I’m implying, but at the same time this still feels as though it would be something different, and would be a worthwhile attempt by Gosling to do something that would make a huge impact on people.
Whoever took on the role would have to be near perfect, that much is for certain.