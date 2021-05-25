Five Actors Who Could Play Meghan Markle in a Lifetime Movie

It would appear that quite often when the royals are in the news that there’s something amazing to be revealed or something that is more than a little divisive. From the moment she and Prince Harry decided to marry one another Meghan Markle has been in the news in one way or another, and it’s fair to say that her life has taken on a new dimension that she might never have experienced as an actress. Many people will argue in support of Meghan no matter what is done or said, while some will go so far as to condemn her for even thinking that she could exist among the royals at one point. The continuing saga that has been ongoing in the news hasn’t been entirely kind to Markle or the royal family of England, but one can imagine that eventually there might be a biopic that will cover this subject, if only because the movie rights would be worth quite a bit to the right people. To play the part of Meghan Markle wouldn’t be too hard, but to be accurate it would take someone who can act, obviously, and someone whose skin color is close to hers, as well as her looks, since otherwise, it might be another issue that people would love to harp about, especially if it came down to white-washing, which many people see as a hot-button topic.
Here are five actresses that could play the part of Meghan Markle in a biopic.
5. Selena Gomez
You had to know that Selena was going to be on this is since not only is she still a popular name but there are always those that are ready to see her and what she can do. Even if her career has hit a couple of snags throughout the years she’s still one of the favorites to see on screen from time to time. Whether or not she would be the final name that was left to pick when all was said and done is hard to say, but she’d be a consideration to keep in mind all the same since her popularity is hard to argue with. There’s a good chance that she might not be selected simply because she’s one of the most obvious choices, but it would be interesting to see what happened.
4. Zendaya
She’s been another popular name in pop culture over the past several years, mostly because of her role in the last two Spider-Man movies, but also because she’s managed to branch out and do more than be the romantic interest of a heroic teenager. Her skill when it comes to drama would be on display no doubt, and the fact that she’s been someone that people talk about but don’t necessarily put on a pedestal all the time is a reason why she might be given a serious look. While she might not be the final choice it’s easy to think that it would be tough to dismiss her right off the bat.
3. Misty Copeland
Looks are what have to come into play in a role like this since the skin tone is one thing, but the overall look and similarity is another and Misty has enough of that to make this work. While she might be just one of many individuals that could be considered for this role it’s fair to say that she should be one of those that continually gets put into the pile of names that are to be kept around until the final decision. Being able to emulate Meghan would be a big up for anyone trying for this role, but it would also separate a lot of actresses from the list simply because some are better when it comes to their acting skills.
2. Nathalie Emmanuel
One of the late but more famous stars of the Fast and Furious series, Nathalie also has her Game of Thrones fame to fall back on when it comes to her acting ability, which is considerable. Taking on the role of a woman that married into the royal family and then found herself embroiled in a great deal of intrigue and opinion doesn’t feel like it would be that big of a deal for Nathalie. The realism of it would be something that might be just a little difficult for anyone taking on the role, but in terms of who should be one of the finalists when determining the person to take the role, it’s likely that she should be on the list.
1. Zoe Kravitz
This might work if Zoe could come up with a different look than she inherited from her mother, that kind of bored but also alluring look that can break into a smile or other expression pretty easily. Her acting talent isn’t in question, but it’s a wonder as to whether she would even be on the list to start with. She’s on ours because it would be fun to see what she could do in this type of role.
It would be blasted and glorified in equal measures, this much should be understood.