Five Actors Who Could Play Rachael Ray in a Movie

If you don’t know who Rachael Ray is then it’s likely that you’re not much of a fan of the Food Network or haven’t been to a Bed Bath and Beyond since her cooking shows and her products have been all over the place for years now. It’s very fair to say that she found a niche in the food industry when it came to TV, which isn’t easy to do thanks to the wealth of stars and chefs that have latched onto the channel and stuck around for so long, and made her own way forward. She’s had her fair share of struggles to be certain and yet she’s managed to hang in there and remain a big name in the business for quite some time, though it’s not hard to think that those growing up today might not have heard that much about her since her star has dimmed just a bit over the years as other big names have taken over. Be that as it may however it is interesting to think of what might happen if a movie was made of her life and just who would be able to fit into her role with the kind of convincing act that people might respond to.
Here are just a few picks that might make sense.
5. Jennifer Aniston
Okay, so a couple of names on this list might appear to be a little old for the role, but being realistic there’s still a lot that Jennifer Aniston can do since if one is really paying attention she hasn’t aged poorly at all. From her time in Leprechaun to Friends and beyond, she’s only gotten better with age due to whatever secret she’s rolling around with, be it good living or just great genetics. In any case she wouldn’t be a bad pick for this role since she can be entirely personable when she needs to be and is the kind of actress that can get people on her side or get them completely against her character as we saw in Horrible Bosses.
4. Rachel Bilson
If you’re wracking your brain trying to figure out why the name Rachel Bilson sounds so familiar you might have seen her in Jumper with Hayden Christensen or you might have seen her elsewhere. She hasn’t been so active that she pops up everywhere but she has the right look and she’s not all that old so she could possibly play the part and do quite well. In truth she’s not a bad actress but trying to find everything that she’s done almost makes it feel that she’s been underrated for a while or perhaps that she’s kept things on the down low and has decided to go at her own pace.
3. Jessica Biel
There was a time not long ago when she was as popular as anyone and had what felt like a bright career that was only looking up. To be fair she hasn’t gone anywhere and she’s still just enchanting when she’s on screen, but her absence definitely made people wonder just what had happened to her and why she didn’t come back in such a big way for a while. Rest assured though she’s still got it and while movies like Blade: Trinity didn’t do her career any justice, she’s still every bit as convincing on the screen as anyone can be. Plus that smile that she has is just dazzling enough to make it obvious that she’s a good choice.
2. Ellen Page
Ellen is another name that really used to be in the spotlight quite a bit. The movie to Indie movies for some folks has been a personal choice while for others it’s been a wise move to get their career back on track and get them a little more notice where they really need it. Ellen’s appearance in the reboot of Flatliners was kind of a ‘meh’ attempt since it didn’t really end up impressing that much and her role as Kitty Pryde in the X-Men movies was actually a lot better. Of course her role as the titular character in Juno was even better as a lot of people recall.
1. Evangeline Lilly
It’s fair to say that Evangeline ticked off a lot of people when the coronavirus hit and she refused to quarantine along with everyone, but it would appear that a lot of people have let that slide for now and she’s still considered to be one of the best talents in the business. It’s hard to say whether she was more convincing in The Hobbit trilogy or in Ant Man and the Wasp, but she’s a definite talent that deserves a little more consideration for bigger and better roles. She’d be great for this since like the other women on this list she has a great smile and the right look that would fit the part.
They might not all look perfectly like her, but then again how often does that happen in a biopic?