Five Actors Who Have Never Been in a Bad Movie

This is kind of idea that would have critics lined up around the block since a lot of folks would state that there’s no such thing as an actor that hasn’t made a flop here and there. Well, beyond the idea that this is subjective and entirely due to bias, there are other factors that would indicate that there’s more truth to this than a lot of people are willing to admit. There are those actors that have attached themselves to meaningful and very provocative movies that might not have been universally-loved but still did well enough to be called a success and were actually far more insightful and well-done than people want to admit. Some folks would argue that the actors were boring, they took on roles that didn’t make any sense or anything to get the point across that they’re not perfect. Of course, they’re not perfect, that’s not the point. The point is that they’ve never had a complete and utter flop on their resume and there’s likely a good reason why this is, especially when it comes to their overall popularity with the fans. Some actors aren’t well-liked because they are successful somehow, while others are liked because they have obvious faults, which makes some folks feel better about themselves. But there are indeed actors that have never been in a bad movie.
Here are just a few of those that haven’t made an honest to goodness flop.
5. John Cazale
John didn’t really have the most extensive resume of anyone in Hollywood, but he did manage to star in a few of the biggest movies of his time, and that allows him to count for this list since every role he took on he was perfect for. His time as Fredo was perfectly believable as he’s not the weakest man in the world but he’s very close, especially considering that he was the next in line after Sonny to take his father’s place, but it was kind of obvious that Fredo could never be counted on to be the kind of individual that would run an organization. John’s career was one that didn’t last that long, but it counted with every movie he was in.
4. Philip Seymour-Hoffman
There were times when Philip sounded a little too pretentious and then when he sounded like the guy in college that tried to convince you that it was perfectly okay to go along with one scheme or another. That was was his innate charm though, that oily voice that could get a person to do what they wanted on screen, and that was why he was so perfect at what he did. It could make him one of the sleaziest protagonists in the movie or it could make him the friend that was great to have around but you might still need to keep a healthy distance from now and again. Seriously, he was a great actor but he could sound like a straight-up jerk, which makes one wonder what he was really like.
3. Leonardo DiCaprio
There might be a lot of argument when it comes to this entry, but a lot of arguments would fall flat since it feels as though Leo was born to be great at one point and good at every other turn. His movies haven’t always been absolutely blockbusters, but they definitely haven’t been flops either. Leo has the distinction of being loved or hated without a lot of middle ground as it’s been for a lot of years, and while a few of his movies might have caused people to question their sanity ever so slightly it’s still nowhere near the justification that folks need to say that he’s turned in a movie that’s utter garbage.
2. Tilda Swinton
If she’s ever been in a bad movie then it might be that people simply don’t recognize her since Tilda is one of the greatest chameleons on screen when it comes to disguising her identity. Whatever the explanation is, she’s been attached to many a great movie and has definitely had her share of moderate to mediocre movies, but as far as bad movies go it would be difficult if not impossible to say that yes, she has been in one. Her roles tend to make people lean back and say ‘whoa’ more often than anything and to be realistic, the movies she’s been seen in tend to get a lot of support from quite a few people.
1. Daniel Day-Lewis
The man simply becomes whoever he’s playing, plain and simple. If it’s Gangs of New York, he IS Bill Cutting, even if the character was a fictionalized view of an actual character from history. In There Will Be Blood, he WAS a ruthless oil tycoon that destroyed his own life and all those around him. There’s nothing else to say really, Daniel has been absolutely great in every role he’s played, whether a person likes the movie or not.
There are plenty of other actors that have rarely, if ever, been in a bad movie, but they are admittedly hard to find.