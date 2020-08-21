Five Actors Who Provided Uncredited Cameos in Movies

Sometimes actors just happen to show up in a movie for one brief moment or a short but sweet appearance that might not even get noticed since, to be honest, they’re not the big deal in the movie. But it’s still a fun and kind of ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ kind of moment since the actors don’t tend to stick around that long. One has to wonder why any actor would perform in this manner since the typical idea appears to be that they’re in the business to get paid and to get noticed for the parts they take on, but there might be those times when they figure that they can lend a hand or have a bit of fun when it comes to making the fans wonder just who it is they’re watching and why their voices sound so familiar, or why they look like someone that they might recognize. Sometimes it’s very obvious and doesn’t take the most astute fan to figure out who an actor is, but there are times when an actor’s involvement with a movie begins as a rumor and isn’t found to be true until later on. Those are usually the most intriguing appearances.
Here are a few actors that had an uncredited cameo in a movie.
5. Rebecca Romijn – X-Men: First Class
When thinking about how Rebecca kind of revolutionized the character of Mystique one might think that she might have wanted the credit for this brief appearance in the movie, but apparently that wasn’t the case. Given that Mystique can look like anyone or even age herself up in appearance there are a lot of people she can appear as. So why not what she’d look like as her older self? Of course, it’s hard to see Jennifer Lawrence looking like Rebecca Romijn when she gets older, so this was more of a polite nod to the original actress in a way. A lot of fans happened to like it though, so there doesn’t appear to be any harm.
4. Glenn Close – Hook
People had to be convinced of this one a while back since from the first glance it doesn’t look much like Glenn Close. But upon further inspection, it’s a lot easier to see Glenn under that beard and makeup since her face shape and eyes are pretty distinctive when one really takes the time to pay attention. It’s easy at that point to be impressed since she did a great job in acting the part and made a great-looking pirate when all is said and done. As anyone that watched the movie can remember though the fate of her character wasn’t all that great since she/he was consigned to the ‘boo box’ shortly after the scene.
3. Jason Statham – Collateral
Sometimes those ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ moments come so quickly that even refraining from blinking might not be enough. It’s kind of funny when it comes to this movie anyway since Tom Cruise had to portray a character that could be easily ignored by many people, so plugging Statham into the movie might have been a mistake at some point had the scene been any longer. But as it is, Statham only had to pass a briefcase to Cruise’s character and then split, never to be seen again during the movie. That’s probably for the best since Statham has been a big name for a while, and there was only room for so many stars in the movie.
2. Daniel Craig – The Force Awakens
This is one of those times when fans couldn’t know anything about this unless a rumor that had been ‘leaked’ was given to the information hounds to sniff around and use as their source. But when it was confirmed people were either amazed or not that impressed since to be fair the stormtroopers could have been anyone under their helmets, but using famous faces might have grown kind of old after a while since to be realistic, there’s no point unless they’re going to take off the helmets at some point and cash in on the experience. Otherwise, it’s almost as though the movie was doing the actor a favor so he could add something to his list of credits.
1. Cate Blanchett – Hot Fuzz
It was pretty hard to tell that this was Cate Blanchett since just going by her eyes and voice was a bit difficult, but when it was confirmed a lot of people definitely said “I knew it” whether they really did or were just hoping that they were right. Oddly enough, it feels as though Cate might have made this movie just a little better, even though it was pretty funny to begin with in the usual style that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost utilize. She might have been a good addition to the overall plot, but apparently that wasn’t in the plans.
Uncredited cameos are an oddity to be certain, but they’re fun now and again too.