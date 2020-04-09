Five Actors Who Should Play Andrew Cuomo in a Movie

To tell everything that’s pertinent to a biopic on Andrew Cuomo at this point would take a long, long time, and it’d be better to just say that to many the man is a saint and has done wonders during his time in office as the governor of New York, while to others he’s been less than receptive to even half of the issues that he’s been presented with. The bickering between any two individuals about the man could go on and on just as it could many other individuals engaged in politics of any sort at this time, but when planning a movie the politics are a byproduct for the most part since deciding who would best play his role is a little more important. Whether there would be a movie just based on him, which might take some doing, or if there could ever be a plan for a movie in which he would have a part, there’s a desire to find the right individual that would be somewhat convincing and wouldn’t too harshly criticized by the audience.
Here are just a few individuals that might be able to play Andrew Cuomo.
5. Michael Rispoli
You might be saying ‘who?’ but Michael Rispoli has been around for a while and he’s been in a few very well-known movies. One of my personal favorites is his time as Grama in Rounders. It might not be a well-respected movie but it shows his ability to play a tough guy and it shows that he can be a very convincing actor. Looks are what would he would bring to this role as he might actually have to slim down just a bit, or maybe not. But all in all Michael does have the look that would be needed for Cuomo and it could be that he’d be one of the more convincing choices out of a bunch of people.
4. Gary Cole
There’s always an odd choice in each bunch characters being picked for a role and Gary Cole would definitely be the one for this bunch. He’s been great in movies such as Office Space and Talladega Nights, but it would be interesting to see him in a drama as Cuomo if only because it might be a different kind of role that he could take on and possibly nail. He’s done plenty of drama in his time and has shown himself to be a very talented actor. But taking on a dramatic role sometimes when you’re known for your comedy can be a bit of a stretch, though Gary is definitely up to the challenge.
3. Elias Koteas
Elias is kind of another odd choice but more than anything he’s on the list because he can pull off the look and because he is a great and very underrated actor that’s been around for a long time. If anyone remembers he did play the part of Casey Jones in the first live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, much to the delight of a lot of us when we were young enough to appreciate it. Before and since that time though he’s played a host of characters that have ran the gamut from comedy to drama to even thriller that have all been compelling and very well done. So he definitely gets a nod on this one.
2. J.K. Simmons
This one is just because, kind of a ‘why not?’ since Simmons is the kind of guy that can fill a lot of roles and at times make a person forget that it’s him behind the makeup and different hairstyle. His role in the Spider-Man movies was spot on and everything he’s done since has been nothing but impressive. In fact it is very safe to say that he’s one of those that’s been highly underrated a lot of the time since he’s among the many actors that people will say ‘that guy from that movie’ just because they can’t remember his name. At this point in his career he’s almost to where he can say he’s been there and done that for just about anything.
1. Peter Stormare
Peter is one of the ultimate ‘that guy from that movie’ types since he’s been damn near everywhere when it comes to movies and played so many parts that his resume has to top just about any average movie star’s at this point. If you can remember even a dozen movies from the past few months that you might have seen, chances are he’s in at least one or even two of them. He’s another expert in making you forget that it’s him in the role for a little bit as you just sit back and enjoy his acting since he’s been everything from a Russian astronaut to the devil himself and rocked every role he’s been given.
Those are just a few picks, it’d be fun to think who others might want to see.