Five Actors Who Should Play Ash Ketchum in a Live Action Pokemon Movie

Pokemon fans all know that Ash Ketchum is the main protagonist in the anime series. We see him appear on a variety of branded merchandise items as the star and the unforgettable figure of the Nintendo owned franchise. Sure, he’s a fictional character, but fans are ready for a live-action show featuring the character. The Japanese version of Ash’s character is voiced by Rica Matsumoto, but what if there were a live-action film about him? We agree with Pokemon fans that it would likely be a big success at the box office if well-written and the casting crew chose the right actor for the job. Here are our five top picks for the role.
1. Dylan O’Brien
We have a big vote for actor Dylan O’Brien to play the role of Ash Ketchum. He has a boyish charm that would easily offset the fact that he’s far older than 10, but he has the energy and stage presence to make the fast and intense scenes exciting. He’s proven that he could handle the role of Ash because of his performances on the fantasy adventure “The Maze Runner” in 2014, followed by the sequel. He’s also got the humor necessary down as we saw in his role as Dave in “The First Time” which was a comedy film released in 2012. He does improvisation great as evidenced in the independent film “High Road.” Dylan has an extensive list of movie credits in his portfolio and he’s got the potential to bring the character of Ash Ketchum to life in grand style. He would be our fifth choice to play the part.
4. Xolo Maiduena
Xolo is another excellent choice to play the role of Ash Ketchum. Mariduena is 18 years old, but he also has a boyish look about him. You may remember him from his role as Victor Graham in the television series “Parenthood.” He also appeared in the YouTube series “Cobra Kai” as Miguel Diaz. He’s a professional actor as well as a martial artist. The native of Los Angeles, California grew up watching performances and he made his own debut as an actor in 2011. Prior to his role in Parenthood, he worked in several television commercials. We really like the fact that he has a working knowledge and skill in the area of martial arts and we think that he’d do a phenomenal job in the part of Ash. Xolo gets our vote as the fourth runner up for the part.
3. Rohan Chand
Any actor that can play the role of Mowgli has got our vote for being cast in the role of Ash Ketchum. Rohan has been in the acting business since he made his debut with Adam Sandler in the film “Jack and Jill” in 2011. He also starred in the 2011 television series “Homeland.” Chand is always looking for a challenge and we believe that he’s up to just about anything. He also starred in the film “Lone Survivor” in 2013, and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017. Rohan has all of the attributes that one would look for when casting the role of Ash Ketchum. The high energy level, the ability to move quickly and make it believable, as well as a great sense of humor for the moments when there’s something cute going on in the film. Action and a little humor go a long way together, but it takes a special actor to make both of them work. We’ve had a good dose of his versatility and energy, plus he has the boyish good looks and charm to make a great Ash Ketchum in a live-action Pokemon film.
2. David Mazouz
The fourth young male actor on our list is David Mazouz. He’s an American actor who has played on the Fox television series “Touch.” He was even nominated to receive a Young Artist Award. Now that’s some prestigious recognition. David is 18 years old and he has that sweet and innocent boy next door look about him but he can flip the switch as well. You might have seen in his portrayal of Bruce Wayne as a younger guy on “Gotham.” We’ve seen how well he plays character roles but he also has the energy, the wit, and the sense of humor to bring the character of Ash Ketchum to life in a way that would make fans connect to Ash. That would be great for the ratings. We’d love to see David get a shot at the role. He just looks like someone that should be Ash Ketchum in a live-action film.
1. Max Charles
Max was born in 2003, and this makes him just 16 years old, but he’s already a veteran in the entertainment business. You might remember him from “Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show” in 2015, or “The Lion Guard” in 2016. He also starred in “The Strain” on FX in 2014. At a young age, he’s already had a lot of experience. He’s been acting since he was just six years old. He also made an appearance in “American Snioper” with Bradley Cooper, and in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” he played the part of Peter Parker at a younger age. He also appeared in “Raising Hope,” “Hot in Cleveland” “Constantine” and several others. Max has also received several nominations for his outstanding performances as a young actor. He’s the youngest of our group, and we think that if we had to choose between these five young men, Max would be our first choice to play the part of Ash Ketchum. He’s a versatile young actor who looks closer to Ash’s age, he can be funny or serious, or even switch quickly between both emotions. He is also energetic.