Five Actors Who Should Play Chris Cuomo in a Movie

Just don’t call him Fredo, as Chris Cuomo would likely go on another rant about how being called a fictional character from The Godfather is about the same as tossing a racial slur at any other individual from a different background. It’s funny, but the racial slur towards Italian-Americans has for the longest time started with the letter ‘d’, though I won’t say it here since it is rather inappropriate. All the same, Cuomo has done a great deal in his time on TV and yet the one incident in which he exploded at another individual outside of an establishment has kind of tarnished everything he’s done to this point since losing his cool at someone over something that was perhaps one of the lamest attempts at calling out his Italian heritage was one of the worst mistakes he could have made in the current era. While many people might look the other way and let it go, it’s still there to be heard and watched by many and the fact is that he doesn’t always practice what he preaches on TV.
Here are five individuals that could possibly play the part of Chris Cuomo.
5. Sebastian Stan
Sebastian has proven to be very formidable since he’s gone from biographical movies to superhero movies without any real hitch in the transition and he’s also shown that he can play a role as it needs to be played. Even if I, Tonya wasn’t thought to be as great as some hyped it up as, Sebastian is still a gifted actor and it’s very likely that he could step into this role, possibly bulk up a bit if need be, and really nail it without any difficulty. Of course it might be that, should the lock down finally end eventually, that he’d be kind of busy when that day finally comes, but hopefully he’d be one of those that would get the call.
4. Hugh Dancy
With all of these picks it was an attempt to find someone that could fit the physical stature of Cuomo and possibly take on the temperament as well. Hugh might actually have to bulk up a bit for the role but despite being an odd pick he would still be someone that might fit into the spot just fine. There’s always going to be at least one odd pick out of the bunch and Dancy is definitely it, but he’s proven himself more than once and it’s easy to think that he could fit into this role and even take on the look of Cuomo if he had to. If nothing else he’s got the skill and the ability to make it happen.
3. Joel Edgerton
Joel is one of those odd actors that might not always look like the person he’s meant to be portraying but people accept him anyway since he’s a pretty good actor and makes it possible for people to believe that he’s worth leaving in there just because of, well….reasons. He’s taken on so many roles that people might have felt weren’t right for him and somehow knocked them out of the park that it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to think that he’d be able to take on the guise of Cuomo and give the same kind of effort that’s impressed a lot of people over the years. It’s strange that sometimes it feels as if he doesn’t belong in a movie, and yet he still finds a way to change peoples’ minds.
2. Hugh Jackman
For someone that can aggressive and can have a big voice, this is one of the names you go to since Hugh Jackman has been a mainstay in Hollywood for more than just his part as Wolverine throughout the years. He’s the kind of guy that can be calm, composed, cool, and even funny on occasion, but he can also project his voice in a way that’s kind of like Cuomo, and if the movie did have that one particular moment in it then you know that Jackman would be able to portray it without fault. Besides that, a lot of folks just happen to like seeing him on screen no matter what he’s in.
1. Nathan Fillion
Nathan might be another kind of odd pick since being aggressive isn’t always his thing. But that’s a plus since neither is Cuomo, though he does look as though he could fly off the hook at any given time if someone says the wrong thing to him. That and the fact that Fillion has played a variety of roles would make him great for this, perhaps not perfect but definitely worthy enough to put on the list. Plus, he’s been the kind of guy you either love or love to hate so he’s definitely the type that people might like to see as this individual.
Those are my picks anyway, I’d love to hear others.