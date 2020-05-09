Dana White has accumulated a net worth of $500 million, which is quite a lot for someone who was once threatened by a mobster for not paying up $2,500. He has come a long way: from dropping out of college twice to being a boxing coach and finally the President of the largest MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) organization worldwide. Making a film about him, therefore, demands hiring people who look like him and also share the entrepreneur’s beliefs and principles. That being said, here is a list of five actors who should play Dana White in a movie.
Stephen Baldwin
Dana White has never hidden his amicable relationship with the President of the United States. The entrepreneur disclosed that Donald Trump was the only person who believed in him, thus while others refused to offer him a venue to host the UFC, Donald reached out and provided Dana with the Trump Taj Mahal. For this reason, the two have remained close, with Dana even going as far as endorsing him for the presidency in 2016. He has not had a change of heart because even in 2020, he is supporting Donald for reelection. So many actors have shown their dislike for the President; hence it can be difficult to find someone who can even feign to like him. Luckily with Stephen Baldwin, there would be no need to act as a Trump supporter because he likes the President. Stephen said that he believed Donald wants the best for everyone and the fact that he is arrogant and does not care what anyone thinks is what makes Donald great. With such a strong opinion, playing Dana White in a scene that requires showing his political stand would be easy for the actor.
Randy Couture
In the acting world, sometimes, it is also about pulling off the look of the character you are supposed to be playing, and most actors do so thanks to skilled makeup artists. However, with Randy Couture as Dana White, there would be very little need, if any, of makeup because the two look alike. Well, maybe the only thing Randy could use is some makeup to downplay his age since he is 56 while Dana is 50, but you can hardly tell the difference. Best of all, besides the look-alike advantage, Randy has experience with the UFC. Not only is he a wrestling champion, but he also is a mixed martial artist whose passion has led to him opening gyms and training camps. His love for the boxing ring also compares to that of Dana, who was a boxer at the age of 17. With such an exceptional skillset, Randy has been in action movies, including “The Expendables” franchise. Although acting as Dana White does not demand him to display his wrestling or boxing skills, the fact that he has experience in and out of the ring would make him an ideal candidate to show how the UFC can be turned into a multi-million dollar business.
Channing Tatum
Dana White is where he is today because he was able to see an opportunity and grab it. The entrepreneur had a plan all along to one day have a stake in the UFC; therefore, he contacted his childhood friend to buy the UFC and ended up as the President. Within a few years, he was a shareholder as well while still maintaining the presidency, and Dana has seen the company grow to the current empire. He has bigger aspirations for the firm as he wants to introduce boxing in the portfolio. They say you do not have to see the entire staircase; you only need faith you that it will take you to the top, and that is a principle that Channing also believes in since he invested in Guayusa. According to Hollywood, he only discovered it while traveling through Ecuador and thought it wise to put his money in it, by establishing a business to ship the leaf to the U.S. Such blind faith in a product he hoped would grow into a business empire is something he shares with Dana White. As such, Channing playing a younger Dana would be ideal, and since he has loads of nominations and few wins, it is safe to conclude he would portray the character extraordinarily.
Domenick Lombardozzi
Dana White is 50 while Domenick is 44, but the actor has never shied away from being made to look much older than he is. In “The Irishman,” Domenick had to be transformed from his early 40s to late 60s for his character, the mobster Anthony Salerno. The change was so good that you could hardly tell it is Domenick, thanks to expert makeup artists. That being said, Domenick would not mind having only a six-year transformation to play Dana White. Besides, he has proven that he can fit in whichever role he is given; for years, we knew him as a cop, yet he delivered the mobster head character so well. For this reason, even being a multi-millionaire entrepreneur would not pose a problem for the actor. The fact that he always wants to get every detail right about his character makes him an extraordinary actor. Domenick had to learn everything about Salerno, including his temperament. The fact the film had garnered 17 million viewers in five days shows how good of an actor Domenick can be.
Enrico Colantoni
Dana White has been described as a private person who keeps his family out of the limelight. He also is a philanthropic person, and these two attributes would make Enrico the ideal candidate to play Dana. Enrico has many films and series under his belt, having made a name for himself when he was on “Veronica Mars” playing Keith Mars. Since then, he has continued being featured in various productions and is not slowing down with age. He also is a charitable celebrity, contributing to The Tema Center Memorial Trust and the Companion Animal Protection Society. Enrico also appreciates his privacy, since there is nothing about him and his family apart from the name of his wife. The actor looks like Dana so much, and despite being six years older, he could still deliver the entrepreneur’s character.