Five Actors Who Should Play Deborah Birx in a Movie

1 min ago

Deborah Birx is currently serving as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Coronavirus Task Force for the White House. Dr. Birx is an American physician specializing in HIV/AIDS immunology, global health and vaccine research who also serves as a diplomat. She has led an interesting life and has made significant contributions to the development of HIV treatments through her research findings. She has led teams of immunologists and researchers throughout her long and successful career, and a movie about her life would be something of great interest to the American public if the right actress were chosen to portray her in film. Here are the 5 actresses that we think should play Birx in a movie.

5. Anna Paquin

Anna is a Canadian actress who is in her late 30s. She is best known for her role as a mutant Rogue in “X-Men” released in 2000. This was the breakout role that skyrocketed her to international fame. Paquin has been known to turn down promising roles when she has had more pressing matters to attend in her personal life. She continued with the character in sequels of the franchise, but most notably was her portrayal of Elaine Goodale in the movie “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” which earned her an Emmy nomination. Anna’s age and her looks would be ideal for the lead role in a movie about the life of Deborah Birx. We believe that her versatility would make her an excellent candidate for the role.

4. Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce has a clean-cut all-American girl look that we see in Deborah Birx. Her appearance and demeanor make her a good consideration for the part, but when we consider a few other factors, she rises to a spot in the top five choices. Howard is the daughter of actor and director Ron Howard. Acting seems to run in the family as her mother, uncle Clint and grandfather Rance have all been in the business. She’s performed on the stage in Broadway plays well as a few thriller films including “Lady in the Water,” and “The Village,” in the early 200s. She also appeared in “Dogville,” and “Manderlay,” but she is probably best known for her role as Claire in the “Jurassic World” franchise. Bryce is a versatile actress who has the skills to assume the persona of the character that she portrays and her outward appearance drew us to her profile. We’d like to see her interpretation of Dr. Deborah Birx in a movie.

3. Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles experienced her breakout role as Kat in the hit movie “10 Things I Hate About You.”Her appearance in the project with Heath Ledger was memorable. She played the part of a widowed gynecologist’s daughter. Her father held a narrow view of romance and dating when it came to his own daughters. She has spent years of her life as a ’90s teen icon, but she took a break from show business to return to college and finish her education. Julia shared that she is looking for opportunities to take on roles that are “artistically fulfilling” and more challenging. We believe that Julia could easily get into the character of Dr. Birx because she has a depth within her skillset that allows her to emanate the essence of the character that she is playing so we draw conclusions about them without much being said in the way of lines in a script. This is a rare talent, but it’s one that she’s known for. Stiles could deliver a believable and heartfelt rendition of Birx’s character and we’d love to see how she would present her to the world.

2. Ellen Page

Ellen Page captured our attention when she appeared in “Juno” and she has remained a celebrity figure ever since. She is perhaps one of the more outspoken actors, and she is not afraid to speak her mind. She has a straightforward and no-nonsense approach that is oddly refreshing. While some are offensive and offputting, Page can tell you what she thinks whether you agree or not, and it’s not annoying. Imagine for a moment, how well she would do in the role of a dedicated researcher and immunologist who is leading the race to find a treatment and potential cure for HIV/AIDS. She is currently advocating for gay rights as a member of the community. She has a serious mind, determination and a heart for justice, yet she is diplomatic even if this isn’t her intention. We would love to see Ellen Page deliver her interpretation of Dr. Deborah BIrx.

1. Emma Stone

Emily Jean Stone was born in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1988. She has been an actor since childhood. She appeared in “In Search of the Partridge Family” in the role of Laurie Partridge in 2004. She went on to appear in a variety of films showing her comedic side, but she has the versatility to transition to darker or more serious characters. Emma appeared in “The Help” in 2011, and “Birdman” which won an Oscar for Best Picture. She was named by Time magazine to the “100 Most Influential People” list as an emerging icon. She does well in playing a clean-cut and studious young lady as evidenced in “Easy A.” She also performed above he mark in the comedic drama “Irrational Man” in 2015. Emma positively shined in her role in “The Favourite” and her compelling performances in these films were what led us to choose her as the number one choice to play the part of Deborah Birx in a movie about her life. She has pretty and clean-cut looks, the depth of character and the ability to be serious, and we would truly love to see a project like this happen with Emma in the lead role.


