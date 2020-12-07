Soccer fans all over the world when news began to spread that legendary athlete Diego Maradona had passed away at just 60-years-old. Born and raised in Argentina, Diego played professional soccer for just over 20 years and has come to be considered one of the best players in the history of the sport. Although he accomplished great things on the field including a World Cup win in 1986, things in Maradona’s life weren’t always joyous. He also dealt with drug addiction that resulted in him being banned from soccer for two seasons. The trials and tribulations Maradona faced combined with his impressive athletic skills are definitely the makings of a great biopic.
We know it’s only a matter of time before a movie is made about Maradona, and we already have some ideas on who would be the perfect fit to portray him on screen. Check out our list of five actors who should play Diego Maradona in a movie.
1. Richard Cabral
Richard Cabral has been making major waves since he made his on screen debut in 2009. Since then, he has gone on to find success on the big and small screen and people have been loving his work. He has the ability to play complex characters which is exactly what Diego Maradona was. Since the bulk of Richard’s experience has been on TV, getting a major movie role by playing Maradona would be a great opportunity for him. It would also be the perfect chance for him to show that he has what it takes to play a real life character which is something he hasn’t done before.
2. Tyler Possey
When most people hear Tyler Possey’s name, the MTV series Teen Wolf is the first thing that comes to mind. Possey was the star of the show for its entire six season run. Even though the role put him on the map, it has also made a lot of people think that he’s only capable of playing certain kind of roles. Being cast as Diego Maradona could be just what Tyler needs to show the world that he can do more than just play a high school werewolf. On top of that, Tyler is a very active person who already has experience playing an athlete, so many of the more physical aspects of Diego Maradona’s story will likely come natural to him.
3. Nicholas Gonzalez
Nicholas Gonzalez may be a little older than the other guys on the list, but that just means that he would be the perfect person to play Diego a little later in life. He has a long list of acting credits that includes roles in shows likes The Good Doctor and movies like Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid. He has played a wide variety of characters throughout the years and he has become well-known for his good looks and charming on screen presence. Playing a role like Diego Maradona would give him the chance to do something different from what viewers are used to seeing from him. Plus, the movie would be his first time doing a biopic which could put him in the running to be nominated for some major awards.
4. Ryan Guzman
Ryan Guzman may not have the longest list of acting credits, but quality definitely means more than quantity in the entertainment industry. So far, his biggest roles have been in TV series, but he definitely has what it takes to light up the big screen as well. Although playing someone as legendary as Diego Maradona would be much bigger than the other roles Ryan has player in his career, it would allow him the chance to rise to the occasion and show the world what he’s really capable of. Ryan may not be a soccer player, but he does like to stay active which means he’s already in good shape and probably do the soccer scenes pretty naturally.
5. Jake T. Austin
Jake T. Austin first rose to popularity when he was cast as Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. He then went on to play Jesus Foster in the first two seasons of The Fosters. Since leaving the show, he has mostly been focused on voice acting opportunities, but his fans would love to see him on screen again. Austin has the charisma and talent to bring Maradona’s story to life and it would be interesting to see how he handles the darker sides of Maradona’s life. Additionally, Jake has Argentinian ancestry which gives him an extra special connection to the role.