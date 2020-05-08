Home
Five Actors Who Should Play Dog the Bounty Hunter in a Movie

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman is easily one of the most memorable people in reality TV history. Not only does his unique name set him apart, but things that happened on his titled show are still the stuff of legends. Even though it’s been nearly a decade since Dog the Bounty Hunter aired its last episode, Dog continues to be the topic of many conversations. With biopics becoming more popular in Hollywood, it seems like he would be the perfect person to be featured. The only question is this: who would be the perfect person to bring Dog’s character to life on the big screen? I’ve got a few ideas. Here are 5 actors who should play Dog the Bounty Hunter in a Movie.

1. Nicolas Cage

Academy Award Winning actor, Nicolas Cage, is widely regarded for his ability to play a variety of roles. Throughout his career he has entertained countless people both young and old. He has made fans laugh, cry, and and sometimes even tilt their heads in slight confusion. The point is that Cage can make people feed a range of emotions. Plus, the fact that he was recently cast to portray Joe Exotic in an upcoming film is yet another piece of proof that he has exactly what it takes to play characters who have very unique qualities.

2. David Spade

Because we’ve already seen him in a mullet, it’s really easy to imagine David Space playing Dog the Bounty Hunter. David is funny, smart, and talented. Over the years, he’s appeared in dozens of movies and films. He’s got plenty of experience playing quirky characters (Joe Dirt, anyone?) but he also knows how to bring out the serious side when needed. When playing a role like Dog the Bounty Hunter, Spade would be able to bring the perfect balance of humor and drama. This role would be a great opportunity to combine all the things he does well into one character.

3. Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is another actor who has already passed the mullet test. Hair aside though, Stiller is amazingly talented and has grossed more than $2.5 billion over the course of his career. One of Stiller’s strongest skills is his ability to always appeal to the appropriate audience. Whether he’s acting in a Disney movie or an R rated comedy, Stiller always brings his A game and makes each role believable. His powerful screen presence would be a great fit for a character like Dog, and Stiller would bring a magnetic energy to the role. It’s been a few years since Stiller has been in a film, so this could be a nice way to welcome him back to the big screen.

4. Taylor Kitsch

Lots of people are familiar with Taylor Kitsch because of his work on the popular TV series, Friday Night Lights. However, Taylor has worked hard to show viewers that he’s capable of playing more than a high school football player. In recent years, he has taken on several more mature roles including playing Paul Woodrugh on the second season of HBO’s True Detective. Most notably, Kitsch played cult leader, David Koresh, in the 2018 miniseries, Waco. His portrayal of Koresh proved that Taylor has the ability to bring real characters to life. He showed the true depth of his ability. Getting the chance to play someone like Dog the Bounty Hunter would further cement the fact that Kitsch is incredibly talented and versatile.

5. Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has had a very impressive career so far. But unfortunately, he has yet to win any major awards. Playing Dog the Bounty Hunter would be his chance. Dog is often seen as somewhat of a comical figure although he isn’t someone who intentionally tries to be funny. However, Morgan has a serious quality about him that indicates that he would definitely approach the role of Dog in a special way. Out of all the people on this list, I think Morgan could do particularly well at at showing viewers a different side of Dog the Bounty Hunter. Although Dog is a bit of a bizarre figure, there are probably some very complex elements of his story that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be a great person to handle.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

