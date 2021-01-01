Five Actors Who Should Play Dr. Jill Biden in a Movie

After serving as the Second Lady of the United States for eight years, Dr. Jill Biden is headed to the White House to accompany her husband, president elect, Joe Biden. In what was the most intense election in recent history, Dr. Jill stood by her husband as he worked towards his goal of becoming the 46th president of the United States. Although most of the spotlight has been on him, Dr. Jill is truly a star in her own right. In addition to being a wife and mother, she earned a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware. She then went on to work in education for many years. With a journey that has been deemed inspirational by people across the country, there’s no doubt that Dr. Jill’s story will eventually be featured on the big screen. Check out our picks for the five actresses who should play Dr. Jill Biden in a movie.
1. Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange is easily one of the most talented actors of her generation. She would be the perfect person to play Dr. Jill at this stage in her life. Over the course of her career she has won two Oscars in addition a host of other awards and honors. Her career has spanned the course of six decades and she has proven that there isn’t a role that she can’t play. With her immense skill, Jessica Lange would have no trouble making Dr. Jill’s story larger than life. Lange approaches each project with a high level of professionalism and dedication to every part she plays. She also has experience as a producer which would give her additional experience that could prove to be useful for the project. Plus, having someone like Jessica Lange in the role would almost guarantee that people would want to watch.
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett is another Academy Award winner who could definitely do Dr. Jill’s story justice. Even though she was born and raised in Australia, but she has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. If you’ve ever seen Cate do her thing, you know that there’s nothing she can’t do. She is known for being in a wide variety of movies including Ocean’s 8 and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Her versatile skills mean she has the range to accurately portray the ups and downs of Dr. Jill’s story.
3. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson is significantly younger than Dr. Jill Biden, but since someone will likely need to play her at every stage in her life, we decided to include her on the list. Despite the fact that Sarah has become best-known for her role in horror/suspense projects, she definitely has the range to do a little bit of everything. It would also be cool to see her in a movie role since most of her recent work has been on the small screen. Sarah has the ability to instantly capture viewers every time she appears on screen. She would be able to draw readers into the character and offer an interesting perspective.
4. Geena Davis
Geena Davis has been acting since the early 80s, and in that time she has become well-known among fans and well-respected among her peers. Davis has earned more than 50 credits over the years and she has found success in both movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, however, she doesn’t always get the respect or credit she deserves. Playing someone like Dr. Jill Biden could quickly change that. Despite having a long and successful career, Geena has never been in a biopic or played a real life character. Not only would this role present Geena with a new opportunity to show what she can do, but fans would love to see her take on the challenge.
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart is another actress who could be a good candidate to play Dr. Jill Biden in her younger years. Many may see Stewart as an unlikely pick for a role like this, but sometimes the best picks are the ones that people lease expect. Stewart rose to prominence in the late 2000s for her role as Bella Swan in Twilight. Throughout the franchise, many people assumed that she’d never be able to break free from being seen as Bella, but she quickly proved that wasn’t the case. In the years since the final Twilight installment, she has gone on to find great success. Her serious yet warm presence could be a great fit for Dr. Jill. On top of that, Kristen has portrayed several other real-life figures, so she knows exactly how to approach a role like this.