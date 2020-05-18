Five Actors Who Should Play Elon Musk in a Movie

Elon Musk is one of the most well-known people in the world. The South Africa native entered the business world in the mid 90s, and has been making an impact ever since. As the CEO of the company, Tesla, he has been at the forefront of countless technology initiatives. His ability to think ahead has made him one of the most highly respected innovators of his generation, and Elon isn’t finished yet. With a life like Elon’s, there’s no doubt that Hollywood will eventually turn his movie into a film. The opportunity to portray him will likely be a highly sought out role by the biggest names in the business. But who has what it takes to bring Elon to life on the big screen? Keep reading for 5 actors who could play Elon Musk in a movie.
1. David Caruso
David Caruso retired from acting in 2012, but if a chance to play Elon Musk isn’t worth coming back for, what is? Caruso is best known for his roles in shows such as CSI:Miami and NYPD Blue. However, during his career he played a wide variety of roles that allowed viewers to see the truth depth of his talents. Caruso is the type of actor who is convincing no matter what type of character he plays. The level of experience and versatility he would bring to the role of Elon Musk would definitely help do the story justice.
2. Mark Ruffalo
Throughout the years, Mark Ruffalo has proven that there’s literally nothing he can’t do. The Academy Award nominated actor has played a wide range of characters from superheroes to lawyers. He has earned dozens of film credits during his career, and he always remains a fan favorite. Mark Ruffalo is especially talented at drawing viewers in whenever he appears on screen. There’s a level of seriousness and an element of mystery he brings to every role he plays. These two qualities are the perfect ingredients to portray Elon Musk. This role could also serve a chance for Ruffalo to win an Academy Award.
3. Jon Hamm
Mad Men fans may have a hard time seeing Jon Hamm as anyone other than Don Draper. However, Draper’s resume speaks for itself and he is yet another actor who versatility could never be questioned. During his career, Jon has maintained a nice balance between film and TV roles. He has shown over and over again that he has what it takes to be a star on the big and small screens. Hamm has a quirky quality about him that could be perfect to highlight Musk’s eccentric nature. Although Elon Musk is well-known to the public, there is still something about him that seems out of reach. I think Jon Hamm could give viewers access to this side of Elon Musk.
4. James Franco
In many ways, James Franco has had an ideal career. As an actor, he’s gotten to do a wide variety of films. As a director, producer, writer, and comedian, he’s gotten the chance to flex his creative muscle in ways many other actors will never be able to. Because of that, James Franco has the ability to approach each role he plays from a unique perspective. I could definitely see him going to great lengths to prepare for the role and making sure that he has every aspect of Musk’s character down when the cameras start rolling. In addition, Franco’s skills behind the camera could also be a benefit to the production of the film. Plus, James Franco is one of those names that usually gets people excited to watch.
5. Jude Law
It’s kind of hard to believe that Jude Law has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. With that being said, though, he’s definitely made the most of his time in the business. Jude Law has been nominated for dozens of awards during his career, and it’s easy to see why. He has an effortless talent that radiates through every character he plays. With a role like Elon Musk, Jude Law could definitely bring out the silent genius that has made Musk so successful over the years. Law also has experience playing biographical roles which will help him understand some of the intricacies involved in playing a real-life person.