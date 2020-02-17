Five Actors Who Should Play Eric Trump in a Movie

Among President Donald Trump’s children, Eric Trump is the most popular. The fourth-generation businessman in the Trump heritage was born on January 6th, 1984, and is the third child and second son of Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump. Apart from business, he is a philanthropist and a reality television star. He graced the screen as a judge in his father’s show, The Apprentice. At the moment, he is the current vice president of the family business, the Trump organization, which he runs with his elder brother, Donald Trump Jr. Being such a respectable figure, spreading his influence in the political and business scene, he has some ardent followers. To do justice to the followers, a biographical movie would fit the bill. To get the right portrayal, the right actor needs to have the role. Below are five actors who would be a perfect bill in playing Eric Trump.
1. Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn is a common name in the Hollywood scene and mostly gets behind the camera for standout comedy films. He is a member of the highly acclaimed frat pack, which consists of actors such as Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, and Will Ferrell, among others. Let not his antics in comedy films mislead you into him not being a perfect fit for playing a serious role such as Eric Trump in a biography. To start with, he is of almost the same height as Trump junior being just an inch taller. The main difference that sticks out is the hair, where Eric sports blonde hair while Vaughn has black hair. He can dye it to blonde and fit the role perfectly. To get a glimpse of how perfect he is in non-comedy roles, look at some of his films such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Term Life.
2. Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is another contender that can ideally take on the role of Eric Trump in a biographical drama film. He possesses the looks and aura that can fit in well into the part of Donald Trump’s son. Gosling has a decent height and standing at 1.84 meters, he is just a few centimeters shy of Eric’s build but has the presence that would portray the executive as needed. To top that, he has a great career behind the silver screens with several awards and nominations to his name. He has the experience factor to boot as he is among a few child actors to transition well into acting as adults. To boot, Ryan is also into charity and can fit into the philanthropy-wise character that defines Eric Trump.
3. Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for his role in Thor as the titular character. One thing that makes Liam as a suitable candidate for playing the younger Trump is his fluidity and versatility when getting into roles. He has played other roles both in drama and comedy and can do well in a biographical portrayal of Eric. His build and hair complexion also plays a role in his suitability. He is 1.91 meters tall, and with a well-built frame, in a suit, he can bring his best acting as the vice president of the Trump organization. You can check his work on films such as the triangle, empire state, and hunger games to see his potential behind the screens. The looming problem is the accent, which shows his Australian roots, but from his previous films demonstrate that he can overcome this hitch.
4. Ryan Reynolds
Based on similarity alone, Ryan Reynolds can take almost 90% of the votes as the best-suited actor to take on Eric Trump’s role in a movie. The setting, whether comedic, drama, or even the anticipated setting, biographic you are sure that he will bring his best, the Canadian actor has starred in several films, an impressive chunk going on to be high grossing. Same as his other country-mate mentioned above and namesake Ryan Gosling, he possesses immense experience from his work as a child actor. The resemblance makes him perfect, and he has an over 1.8 height reach. Meaning he can fit into the shoes of Trump junior perfectly. Reynolds is good in his satirical portrayals and breaking the fourth wall, a factor that is good in bringing some humor in the film. He is a reliable pick, and his behind the screen demeanor aligns him to work with other actors and production personnel correctly.
5. Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa seems like an odd fit in this list but makes the fit due to his acting skills and similarity in body build. The hair can be a significant detrimental factor in him playing the role. Jason being the professional, can make the necessary adjustments to play Eric in his movie portrayal. If he trims his flowing hair and takes a suit, the famed Aquaman lead actor can play the part very well and push the film to critical acclaim. The standout thing is that he has an impressive following, which is enough to draw a significant number at the box office. His drawing power, looks, and professionalism make Momoa an excellent fit to play the lead role in an Eric Trump bio.
Notable Examples
Apart from the top five depicted above to ply the younger Trump in his bio movie, other figures in the entertainment scene can bring this role to life. Among them include the critically acclaimed actor Leonardo Di Caprio. He has the skills and looks; the only limiting factor can be his relatively short stature. A younger version of Mel Gibson would also be an excellent candidate.
Summary
Being such an imposing figure in the business world, with ties to the executive courtesy of his father, Eric Trump is a figure whose bio can soon grace our screens. Above are some of the potential actors who can portray the junior Trump bringing their best in the scenes. The defining factors include the body build, considering that Trump is quite tall. Also, look at the professionalism, experience, and similarity in body features, and you have the right guy for Eric Trump’s lead role in a biopic.