Home
Entertainment
Five Actors Who Should Play Eric Trump in a Movie

Five Actors Who Should Play Eric Trump in a Movie

3 seconds ago

Eric Trump

Among President Donald Trump’s children, Eric Trump is the most popular. The fourth-generation businessman in the Trump heritage was born on January 6th, 1984, and is the third child and  second son of Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump. Apart from business, he is a philanthropist and a reality television star. He graced the screen as a judge in his father’s show, The Apprentice. At the moment, he is the current vice president of the family business, the Trump organization, which he runs with his elder brother, Donald Trump Jr. Being such a respectable figure, spreading his influence in the political and business scene, he has some ardent followers. To do justice to the followers, a biographical movie would fit the bill. To get the right portrayal, the right actor needs to have the role. Below are five actors who would be a perfect bill in playing Eric Trump.

1. Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn is a common name in the Hollywood scene and mostly gets behind the camera for standout comedy films. He is a member of the highly acclaimed frat pack, which consists of actors such as Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, and Will Ferrell, among others. Let not his antics in comedy films mislead you into him not being a perfect fit for playing a serious role such as Eric Trump in a biography. To start with, he is of almost the same height as Trump junior being just an inch taller. The main difference that sticks out is the hair, where Eric sports blonde hair while Vaughn has black hair. He can dye it to blonde and fit the role perfectly. To get a glimpse of how perfect he is in non-comedy roles, look at some of his films such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Term Life.

2. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is another contender that can ideally take on the role of Eric Trump in a biographical drama film. He possesses the looks and aura that can fit in well into the part of Donald Trump’s son. Gosling has a decent height and standing at 1.84 meters, he is just a few centimeters shy of Eric’s build but has the presence that would portray the executive as needed. To top that, he has a great career behind the silver screens with several awards and nominations to his name. He has the experience factor to boot as he is among a few child actors to transition well into acting as adults. To boot, Ryan is also into charity and can fit into the philanthropy-wise character that defines Eric Trump.

3. Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for his role in Thor as the titular character. One thing that makes Liam as a suitable candidate for playing the younger Trump is his fluidity and versatility when getting into roles. He has played other roles both in drama and comedy and can do well in a biographical portrayal of Eric. His build and hair complexion also plays a role in his suitability. He is 1.91 meters tall, and with a well-built frame, in a suit, he can bring his best acting as the vice president of the Trump organization. You can check his work on films such as the triangle, empire state, and hunger games to see his potential behind the screens. The looming problem is the accent, which shows his Australian roots, but from his previous films demonstrate that he can overcome this hitch.

4. Ryan Reynolds

Based on similarity alone, Ryan Reynolds can take almost 90% of the votes as the best-suited actor to take on Eric Trump’s role in a movie. The setting, whether comedic, drama, or even the anticipated setting, biographic you are sure that he will bring his best, the Canadian actor has starred in several films, an impressive chunk going on to be high grossing. Same as his other country-mate mentioned above and namesake Ryan Gosling, he possesses immense experience from his work as a child actor. The resemblance makes him perfect, and he has an over 1.8 height reach. Meaning he can fit into the shoes of Trump junior perfectly. Reynolds is good in his satirical portrayals and breaking the fourth wall, a factor that is good in bringing some humor in the film. He is a reliable pick, and his behind the screen demeanor aligns him to work with other actors and production personnel correctly.

5. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa seems like an odd fit in this list but makes the fit due to his acting skills and similarity in body build. The hair can be a significant detrimental factor in him playing the role. Jason being the professional, can make the necessary adjustments to play Eric in his movie portrayal. If he trims his flowing hair and takes a suit, the famed Aquaman lead actor can play the part very well and push the film to critical acclaim. The standout thing is that he has an impressive following, which is enough to draw a significant number at the box office. His drawing power, looks, and professionalism make Momoa an excellent fit to play the lead role in an Eric Trump bio.

Notable Examples

Apart from the top five depicted above to ply the younger Trump in his bio movie, other figures in the entertainment scene can bring this role to life. Among them include the critically acclaimed actor Leonardo Di Caprio. He has the skills and looks; the only limiting factor can be his relatively short stature. A younger version of Mel Gibson would also be an excellent candidate.

Summary

Being such an imposing figure in the business world, with ties to the executive courtesy of his father, Eric Trump is a figure whose bio can soon grace our screens. Above are some of the potential actors who can portray the junior Trump bringing their best in the scenes. The defining factors include the body build, considering that Trump is quite tall. Also, look at the professionalism, experience, and similarity in body features, and you have the right guy for Eric Trump’s lead role in a biopic.


About The Author

Jennifer Borama
More from this Author

I've always had a passion for literature for as long as I can remember. It has always been a part of my life in one way or another, though I never considered it as a career until I became an adult. Now that adulthood is here, I couldn't be luckier!

Related Posts

Add Comment

Is The Show Rehab Addict Fake?
Five Shows to Watch if You Like “Good Girls”
Vince Gilligan Promises a Better Ending for Better Call Saul than Breaking Bad
How William Shatner Landed on “The Curse of Oak Island”
Batman Suit
Theories and Reactions to the Batman Suit Reveal
Rise of Skywalker Gets the “How it Should Have Ended” Treatment
Defending J.J. Abrams and His Direction of The Recent Star Wars Trilogy
Video Pokes Fun at the Constantly Changing Han and Greedo Scene in Star Wars
Eric Trump
Five Actors Who Should Play Eric Trump in a Movie
Mike Birbiglia
10 Things You Did Not Know About Mike Birbiglia
Hunter Biden
Five Actors Who Should Play Hunter Biden in a Movie
Adelaide Clemens
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adelaide Clemens
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen