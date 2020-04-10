Five Actors Who Should Play Gavin Newsom in a Movie

Whether a person wants to talk about personal or political matters when it comes to Gavin Newsom it’s likely that there are plenty of people willing to debate on opposite sides of any given issue. But the point at the moment is whether or not we’ll ever see a movie in which the governor will be portrayed in whatever light the producers and director desire, and who could possibly play the part to a tee. Given his storied and rather interesting time in politics it might be intriguing to see just how Newsom would be shown on screen and whether the actor portraying him would be entirely accurate when it came to mirroring his life. There are likely many people that could play this man but as it is with any role it would have to be done just right in order to make it pop and make the audience believe in it.
Here are a few actors that might be able to portray Gavin Newsom.
5. Tyler Hoechlin
The Superman actor is kind of an odd choice, maybe, kind of, but also on that could possibly use the chance to come up in the business a little more since he’s been on a tear recently when it comes to the CW. His career has been looking up in a big way for a little while and this might not be the biggest role of his life but it would be something showing that he can switch gears and become a serious character as he’s done before. One thing about acting is that it can take one role to make a person great or it can take several over the course of a career to make them appear worth following. With a role such as this Hoechlin might find that it could serve as one more entry on his resume that might impress people moving forward.
4. Andrew Garfield
There are several actors that we don’t hear from that often and when we do they tend to gain a great deal of criticism for one role or another that they’ve taken on. Andrew has been good to great in just about everything he’s done thus far and if there is any criticism to be had it’s mostly the movies he’s been in that deserve it, not him. While he might not have played the perfect Spider-Man he has been great in several dramatic roles that have made good use of him, which is why I picked him for this list. If nothing else it would give him a leg up on continuing to expand his repertoire and possibly keep him around as a big name that can be relied upon.
3. Michael Fassbender
This was a name that a lot of us were used to hearing quite often for a while and he’s an actor that has been through many different roles in his time, all of them so different from each other that it’s hard to think of how he keeps it all together in his head sometimes. Whether he’s played a mutant that can manipulate metal with his mind, or the ancestor of an assassin, or even Steve Jobs, Fassbender usually shows a very poised and respectful approach to whatever role he’s taking on and it’s shown through many a time as he’s done his best to make sure whatever movie he’s in does as well as it can. Obviously such a thing doesn’t always happen, but it’s not for a lack of trying on his part.
2. Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling simply has the kind of look that would probably give him an edge in playing Newsom, but thankfully he does have a lot of fan support as well since he’s been a favorite for many years now and does have the kind of cool, laid-back mien that might help him out in such a role. One thing about Gosling is that he does take on some of the more dramatic and sometimes more romantic roles in Hollywood given that he’s seen as a big draw for those that love romance, but he can fill out a dramatic role pretty well without much effort and has been able to take on various other roles as well.
1. Carey Elwes
A seasoned and very experienced actor, Carey is the kind of guy you can just see being a politician since he does have the right smile, the right look, and he’s played a politician before, meaning he has the right amount of attitude that can carry him through a role. On top of that he can play a shifty character, or at least someone that is suspected to be a little shady by others, and like it or not, whatever one thinks of Newsom, anyone that steps into a political ring of any type is going to get scrutinized in such a manner. As far as Carey goes, he can step into the ring from a fictional standpoint with a smile on his face.
Those are my picks, I’d love to read others.