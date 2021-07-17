Five Actors Who Should Play Grace Slick in a Biopic

Plenty of people in this day and age might need to look up Grace Slick and see who she is and what she’s done over the course of her life, but The Acid Queen, as she was known throughout part of her career, was one of those that many people idolized when they were younger. It kind of depends on what type of lifestyle a person lived as to whether they remember everything she did or not since some of her songs were about dropping acid and the effects that it created, so it’s fair to say that if anyone took their cues from her lyrics then they might not recall as much as others that enjoyed the music but didn’t follow the message. That being said though she did have an impressive career for someone that didn’t really have any big aspirations to get into music at one point. Once she experienced the music and especially the life though she was hooked and didn’t let up for quite a while. She did join Jefferson Airplane for quite a while and left the group shortly before she retired. There’s a whole lot more to this story but it’s best told in her own words or by those that have sat down with the legend. As of now, it’s interesting to think who might be able to play her part if a movie is ever made of her experience.
Here are several likely candidates that might be able to portray Grace Slick.
5. Dakota Fanning
It feels as though we don’t get to see her that often, but like the rest of the picks on this list she can throw out a huge amount of attitude when she feels like it and is capable of taking on a part that puts her front and center. It’s a little too easy to remember watching her grow up from one movie to the next since she was a cute kid when she played in movies such as Man on Fire and even the War of the Worlds remake. But as she’s matured through the years she’s definitely taken on an air that makes it possible to see her in a different light and has lent her the ability to become a very well-respected actress.
4. Shailene Woodley
Finding a suitable person to take on this role definitely calls for attitude and a certain look that most of the women on this list would qualify for since they’ve been able to show this kind of persona in the public eye and in the movies they’ve made. Whether a person likes her or not, Shailene would definitely be suitable to take this role if she wanted it, but it’s fair to think that while she might be a consideration it’s also not likely that she would be the top contender for the role. When taking on a role such as this it does feel that those in charge would be looking someone that can really stand out, and while Shailene has done her best to accomplish that it has to be said that she kind of fades from view sometimes.
3. Saoirse Ronan
The role she played in Lady Bird keeps coming to mind, and if she could expand on something like that in a way it would be kind of fun to see what she might be able to do simply because she’s proven that she can be ALL attitude with plenty of substance behind it. Her career has been steady enough at this point that she’s still a worthy contender for a good number of roles, but at this point a person might have to wonder what type of role she’d really want to step into, or if she would be that picky. In any case she does have close to the right look and could possibly make this work without any problem.
2. Anya Taylor-Joy
It feels that excluding Anya Taylor-Joy from a lot of lists would be kind of a faux pas that doesn’t need to be made since she’s been on a hot streak lately with a few of her roles and despite the fact that The New Mutants didn’t perform so well she’s still an impressive actress that could easily slip into a role such as this and make it work without any issue. Her ability to take one one character after another has allowed her to become one of the most famous people in Hollywood at this moment and it does feel as though she could be offered just about any role that would suit her and be able to play it to perfection.
1. Sophie Turner
Sophie’s career has kind of gone up and down since her time on Game of Thrones, as her time with the X-Men movies hasn’t really been that great, but it hasn’t been so horrible that it’s ruined her chances of ever getting hired either. Taking on something like this feels as though it would be a step in a different direction, which is maybe what she needs to get back to the prominence she enjoyed a while back.
Whoever took the role would likely do just fine.