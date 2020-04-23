Home
Entertainment
Five Actors Who Should Play Jim Sciutto in a Movie

Five Actors Who Should Play Jim Sciutto in a Movie

8 mins ago

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been relying on the news even more than usual. Through it all, CNN’s Jim Sciutto has been a steady presence for viewers who are looking for the latest updates on what’s going on. Throughout his career, Sciutto has become a trusted source of information and many have come to appreciate his ability to present and explain information. When giving interviews, Scuitto is known for asking thorough and direct questions to help the public get the best information possible. With biopics becoming more popular, there’s a good chance Jim Sciutto could end up appearling in a film about his own life or the life of one of his coworkers. As with any other film where the characters are based on actual people, it’s always interesting to see who gets cast. Continue reading to see 5 actors who should play Jim Sciutto in a movie.

1. Matt Damon

Academy Award winning actor, Matt Damon, has one of the most recognizable names and faces of his generation. Since making his on screen debut more than 30 years ago, he has become a fixture in the film industry. Throughout the years, Damon has taken on a very wide variety of roles and he already had experience playing real-life characters. He definitely has what it takes to turn any role he plays into a success. Matt Damon’s clean cut style and laid back personality could be a great match for the type of energy Jim Scuitto brings to the screen.

2. Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is best-known or his role as Don Draper in the series, Man Men. However, he’s also appeared in several other successful movies and shows over the years. He has dozens of film credits and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. He already has experience working on a biographical film. In 2019, he starred in The Report which told the story of the investigation into the CIA’s use of terror following September 11th. Hamm has won several awards during his career, but he has yet to receive an Academy Award nomination. Perhaps playing someone like Jim Sciutto could be a true career defining moment for him.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio

Many of Leonardo DiCaprio’s fans will feel like they’ve watched him grow up. When Leo first hit the acting scene in the late 80s, he was just a kid. Now, 30 years later he’s an Academy Award winning superstar who has been in some of the most memorable films of the last 20 years. There’s no denying the fact that DiCaprio brings an unmatched level of intensity to each role he plays. He has the ability to fully embody each character he plays and it’s impossible not to pay attention to him when he’s on the screen. It would be interesting to see how he handles a role like Jim Sciutto, and I’m sure he would knock it out of the park.

4. Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips may seem like an odd choice for this list. In fact, some of you may not be very familiar with his name. That’s because Phillips is more well-known for his work as a director, producer, and writer. However, Phillips is also a talented actor who has appeared in a handful of films, including The Hangover. While he may not have as much acting experience as some of the other guys on the list, his experience behind the camera could definitely come in handy. Also, the chance to portray someone like Jim Sciutto could prove to be a breakout acting role for Phillips.

5. George Clooney

George Clooney is one of the highest grossing actors of all-time. Over the last 40 years, Clooney has had quite the career. He’s won two Academy Awards and been nominated for three Emmys. Clooney is one of the few actors who has been able to be equally as successful in film and TV. It goes without saying that any time Clooney appears in a film, it’s almost guaranteed to be a hit. Clooney definitely has the charisma to to play Sciutto. Not only could playing Jim Sciutto be a potential award winning opportunity for him, but it would also help Sciutto’s story even bigger. Since Clooney has been fairly open with his political views, he also might enjoy the playing a role that overlaps with that.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Star Trek: The Next Generation Video Edits Show’s Outtakes Into Actual Scenes
Party of Five Reboot Gets Cancelled After Only One Season
The Reason Ty Pennington Isn’t Hosting Extreme Makeover Anymore
Is The Show Bar Rescue Completely Scripted?
The Funny Impact Top Gun Had on Real Life Flight School
This Is Why Horror Movies Aren’t Scary Today
This Alien Species From Star Wars Needs to be in Future Movies
Check Out This Wacky Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars Mashup Trailer
Five Actors Who Should Play Jim Sciutto in a Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lori Allen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aisha Tyler
Check Out The Avengers All Old and Wrinkly in Aged Portraits from the MCU
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details