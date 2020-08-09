Five Actors Who Should Play John Lewis in a Biopic

For more than 50 years, John Lewis was a driving force in the Civil Rights Movement. John got involved in the movement while he was a college student at Fisk University. He went on to play a major role in organizing and participating in local sit ins and other boycotts. Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders as well as one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). In 1965, he participated in the historic marches from Selma, AL to Montgomery, AL one of which has since become known as Bloody Sunday. During 70s, Lewis became involved in politics and joined the House of Representatives in 1987. Throughout the years, Lewis dedicated his life to the fight for justice. Although his passing has left lots of people heartbroken, a life like Lewis’ definitely deserves to be featured in a biopic. Here are 5 actors who should play John Lewis in a biopic.
1. Jamie Foxx
There was once a time where Jamie Foxx was best-known for his comedy skills. If you would’ve asked someone in the early 90s if they thought Foxx would ever become a serious actor, they probably would’ve looked at you sideways. However, over the years, he has shown that there’s nothing he can’t do. Jamie Foxx is an excellent actor, and biopics are his sweet spot. Over the years, we’ve seen Foxx portray several real-life characters and he always does an amazing job. His portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray is widely considered one of his best performances. Foxx’s level of passion and authenticity are unmatched and he would be able to embody the fearlessness that kept John Lewis going throughout his career.
2. Stephan James
Stephen James may not be as well-known as some of the other actors on the list, but he’s getting there. The Toronto native has been in the industry for a decade and he’s already made quite the impact. Ironically, James already has experience playing John Lewis. He was cast in the role of Lewis for the 2014 film Selma. Even though Lewis’ wasn’t the focal point of Selma, James’ portrayal made him a memorable character. The fact that he’s already played Lewis gives him an advantage that other actors wouldn’t have. It would be interesting to see what James could do with the role in a story that was strictly focused on Lewis. Plus, Lewis and James do bear an uncanny resemblance to one another.
3. Michael B. Jordan
Over the last decade, Michael B. Jordan has cemented his place as a member of Hollywood’s A-list. Jordan, who began his career as a child, has experience playing a wide variety of roles. From Creed to Black Panther, Michael has been in some of the most popular movies to come out within the last few years. Recently, however, he’s proven that he definitely has the acting chops for biopics. He played attorney Bryan Stevenson in the movie Just Mercy, and the performance was widely considered one of his best. There’s no doubt that Michael has what it takes to bring John Lewis’ story to life on the big screen. On top of that, having Michael B. Jordan in the lead role would definitely help attract huge audiences.
4. Anthony Mackie
Throughout his career, Anthony Mackie has earned dozens of acting credits. No matter what kind of movies or shows you’re into, there’s a good chance Anthony Mackie has been in at least one thing you like. As a Juilliard graduate, Mackie has the perfect combination of natural talent and formal training. Between the big screen, the small screen, and the stage, Mackie has made it clear that his talent can translate in any medium. Mackie already has a few biopics under his belt, and a role like John Lewis could be a great opportunity for him to get recognition. On top of that, Mackie has never been nominated for an Academy Award, and a role like this could earn him a nomination and maybe even a win.
5. Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington is one of the most well-known actors of his generation. The two-time Academy Award winner has an extremely impressive resume. His list of acting credits includes hit movies from the early 80s up until now. Denzel has the ability to make each role truly his own, and fans always love to see him do his thing. At 65-years-old, Washington would be the perfect person to play Lewis later in life. Additionally, Denzel has some behind the camera experience that could come in handy. Lewis never shared whether or not there was someone he wanted to play him in a biopic, but there aren’t many people who wouldn’t want to be played by Denzel.