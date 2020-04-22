Five Actors Who Should Play Justin Trudeau in a Movie

It’s fair to say that any actor who would accept the role of Justin Trudeau for a movie would probably be walking into a hornet’s nest of criticism from both supporters and detractors that have something to say about Canada’s Prime Minister. Throughout the years since he was put into position he’s voiced his opinions without fail and hasn’t hesitated when it comes to making his own political points and beliefs heard whenever the need arises. While some might think that he’s kind of a joke and isn’t to be taken seriously others have vouched for him and his character in a big way, stating that he’s the kind of individual that one can look up to. In truth it’s all a matter of how people think, how they believe, and who they wish to follow as their leader. In a sense he’s a part of the bigger hypocrisy that we all feed into at some point whether we believe it or not, and whether he’s just trying to do the best he can for his country without any thought of himself or if there’s something shady going on that people are onto but can’t prove, it doesn’t matter. If there was ever to be a movie with him in it, then whoever took on his role would surely find themselves at the center of a great deal of criticism, both good and bad.
Here are a few individual that might be able to take on Trudeau’s role.
5. Pete Davidson
This sounds like a ridiculous notion right? Pete Davidson is a comedian after all and not much of a dramatic actor. Still, from appearance and build he could possibly put on facial hair, change his hairstyle, and perform this role just as well as anyone. Plus there’s no telling what kind of movie Trudeau might be plunked into so it could do well to have a comedian on hand to crack a few jokes at the right moment and make the movie a little more enjoyable. Pete is definitely good for that according to a lot of people that call themselves his fans. If nothing else it would be a fun attempt at seeing just how far Pete’s talent could be pushed.
4. Edward Norton
Edward might actually be getting a little old for a role like this but there’s still a lot of faith that he could pull it off since he doesn’t look so much like an old man just yet. Plus he’s taken on so many roles in his long career that it’s hard to sit here and say that he couldn’t do it for any reason. This is a guy that’s done comedy, drama, horror, thrillers, and other types of movies equally well and even if a movie flops has come out looking pretty good. To play a role like this wouldn’t stretch his acting ability all that far since he’s played strong, weak, and neutral characters in the past and could rock it out of the park.
3. Jeremy Renner
Right now Jeremy Renner is known for being Hawkeye in the MCU and that’s been a very big deal since the famed archer is one of those that doesn’t feel like always belongs with the super-powered elite but finds himself there anyway. But he has been in other movies where he’s had to be completely serious and on point at all times and he’s don quite well really. A change of hairstyle, some gray in his whiskers, and away he goes. He might not be someone that looks exactly like Trudeau but there are moments when it’s good enough to get somewhat close and then go for acting talent over similarities.
2. Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey is definitely someone that surprised a lot of people since when he started he was kind of a geeky-looking kid that didn’t look as though he could really pull off a leading man role. But years later he’s hunked out and has become every woman’s fantasy and has been able to ride that fame as far as it will take him. He’s definitely slowed down a bit throughout the years but it does still feel as though he could take this role and run with it just as well as anyone since it wouldn’t take too much to make him look like the main character.
1. Joaquin Phoenix
He just nailed a role that a lot of people thought would flop, so yes, he could probably take on the role of Trudeau and make it just as great as anything he’s done to date. Whether he would or not is the question. There’s nothing to say that Joaquin wouldn’t take on this role, as it would give him another chance to show a different side of himself that people have seen in the past but haven’t seen lately.
Those are my picks, I’d love to see what other folks think.