Five Actors Who Should Play Malia Obama in a Movie

No matter how you feel about Barack Obama’s presidency, there’s no denying the fact that he’s one of the most talked about presidents in recent history. His 8 years in office marked a historical time for the United States, and his family was happy to come along for the ride. Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia, has recently made headlines after making a rare appearance the documentary Becoming, which focuses on the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. Malia, who is a student at Harvard, has been widely regarded for her maturity and well-spoken nature. When the time comes to make a movie about the Obamas, the role of Malia will be a very important one. But who will be able to do the honors? Here are 5 actresses who could play Malia Obama in a movie.
1. Logan Browning
Logan Browning is about 9 years older than Malia Obama, but that’s okay. She has been working hard to make a name for herself over the last several years. Her most notable roles include Jelena Howard on Hit the Floor and Samantha White on Dear White People. Logan is incredibly talented, but she hasn’t gotten the chance to play a wide variety of roles yet. At the moment, she has just over a dozen acting credits. However, what she lacks in experience she definitely makes up for in talent. Logan is an incredibly strong actress and playing Malia Obama would give her the opportunity to prove that to the world.
2. China Anne McClain
China Allen McClain rose to fame in 2007 when she appeared alongside Idris Elba in the 2007 film, Daddy’s Little Girls. Since then, China has been on lots of people’s radars, and she was able to successfully transition from being a child star to an adult in the business. In recent years, China has appeared in TV and film roles, and she had made it clear that she’s hear to stay. Not only is China around the same age as Malia Obama, but she has a similarly stylish look. China doesn’t have any experience with biographical roles just yet, but this could be an excellent opportunity for her.
3. Amandla Stenberg
Hunger Games fans will remember Amandla Stenberg as Rue. However, she’s been up to a lot since the film’s release almost 10 years ago. As one of the most outspoken actors of her generation, Amandla Stenberg is almost as well-known for her activism as she is for her acting. In fact, in 2015, Amandla and Malia were both listed on Essence Magazine’s list of most influential teens. Amandla’s acting skills alone are enough to make her a great fit for this role, but what really sets her apart is her individuality. Amandla is the type of person who is never afraid to be exactly who she is. Bringing that type of authenticity to the screen will definitely resonate with viewers. I have no doubt that Amandla Stenberg would take a unique approach to the role of Malia Obama and give us an incredible performance.
4. Paige Hurd
Even though she’s just 27-years-old, Paige Hurd already has 20 years of experience in the acting industry. She made her on screen debut in 2000 in an episode of Felicity. Most fans will probably remember her for her role in the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris from 2006 to 2009. Since then, she has gone on to play a variety of film and TV roles. At the moment, she has main roles in both Hawaii Five-O and Tyler Perry’s The Oval. Even though Hurd has appeared in more than a dozen films, she has yet to have a major role in a popular film. Playing Malia Obama would allow her to do just that.
5. Rhyon Nicole Brown
Rhyon Nicole Brown initially rose to popularity in the late 2000s for her role as Lizzie Sutton in Lincoln Heights. In her most recent main role, Brown plays Maya on the popular series Empire. Brown doesn’t always get the credit and recognition she deserves, but she has the ability to light up the screen whenever she gets in front of the camera. On top of that, she gives her all regardless of the role. So far, all of Rhyon’s experience has been in TV, but she definitely has what it takes to be successful on the big screen. Playing someone like Malia Obama could help introduce Rhyon to Hollywood and take her career to new heights.