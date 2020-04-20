Five Actors Who Should Play Mark Cuban in a Movie

You must have seen him in “Shark Tank” looking to invest in a startup or maybe in many interviews giving his insights into what makes a successful entrepreneur. Currently, he believes that with the COVID-19 pandemic, capitalism is what will save America since America is full of entrepreneurs who need to be smart capitalists. Such ambitious thinking has made him a billionaire, and he also does not care much about socializing; unless you are meeting up with him to hand him a check, he will not come. Still, there is more to him than being a shrewd businessman, and here is a list of five actors who should play Mark Cuban if ever a movie was to be made.
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Mark Cuban has always been an entrepreneur; as a teenager, if he was not selling stamps, then it was baseball cards and coins. His father installed upholstery in cars, and his mother thought he should learn the craft. However, Mark describes himself as a hustler, and before long, he was making more money in a year than his father ever made. If there is one actor who understands the meaning of always being productive regardless of how successful he is, then it is Patrick Schwarzenegger. He and Mark have a lot in common; just like Mark, Patrick started his entrepreneurship journey while in high school, making him the ideal candidate to play a young Mark. With an understanding of what it takes to be an outstanding businessman, Patrick would portray young Mark most authentically. Moreover, besides being the son of a famous actor, Patrick is himself an accomplished actor who will do anything to get the character right. As he told Variety, he fell in love with acting after visiting movie sets with his father.
Ashton Kutcher
Mark Cuban once said that we should ditch the cliché advice of venturing into a career because we are passionate about something. Instead, he advises us to spend time doing what we are good at it. He reasons that we should allocate time to do different things and then take note of where we are spending most of our time because that is where our success lies. Ashton Kutcher seems to share this belief; hence if he were to play Mark Cuban in his late thirties, then it would be an outstanding performance. After all, when the storyline is something you can relate to, then the acting will turn out great. Ashton can tap into his experience with Airbnb, where he lived after his divorce from Demi Moore; he liked it so much that he eventually invested in it. Ashton can also relate with Mark in their passion for investing in startups. Just like Mark goes on “Shark Tank” to look for viable investments, Ashton does it too based on the returns and happiness he will get from them. Combine this savvy entrepreneurship experience with his acting skills, and you have the perfect actor for a 40-year-old Mark Cuban.
Hugh Jackman
If the movie had to focus on Mark’s personal life, then it would have to touch on the excellent relationship he and his father had. Mark’s father, Norton, only made $40,000 per year in his upholstery shop, but he always ensured his children never lacked for anything. Therefore even after Mark made his millions, his father would still pay using his credit card whenever they went out to dinner because that was his duty as a father. According to Brian Cuban’s interview with Dallas News, Norton lived for his sons. Later on, after Norton retired, Mark also showed his gratitude by paying for his tickets to whichever place he wanted to go. Only a few actors can pull off such a great father-son relationship, and Hugh Jackman is among them. His father raised him and his siblings after their mother walked out on the family when Hugh was only eight years old. With heartfelt Father’s day messages, Hugh praises his father as his rock and tears up every time he talks about him; hence using such raw emotions for the movie would make for a stellar performance. Of course, the fact that that the actor has so many awards to his name is proof enough that everything else about Mark would be well captured.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal cannot be flaunted as one of the many actors who have mastered the art of side hustling since he focuses on his acting career and production company. Then again, when you are good at what you do, you do not need to divert your attention to other things that may disappoint you. That said, Jake knows how to portray an entrepreneur, and the movie “Night Crawler” has been praised as one of the best in teaching about entrepreneurship. In the film, Jake acts as Louis Bloom, a man desperate to break into any industry. To play a young Mark Cuban, Jake will have no problem doing whatever it takes to look like the billionaire. Jake is known for going out of his way, and GQ cites “Demolition” as the only movie the actor did not have to bulk up or starve himself for a role.
George Clooney
George wanted to be a professional basketballer while in high school and even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, he did not make the cut hence went on to pursue an acting career instead. With such good athleticism, maybe even as Mark Cuban, George could give pointers to the Dallas Mavericks, even if it is only on film. Moreover, as a self-made millionaire too, George will undoubtedly put on a good show behaving like one. The actor’s acting skills are not to be ignored, considering that between June 2017 and June 2018, he was named as the highest-paid actor. Although the age gap between Mark and George is ten years, there is nothing that an expert makeup artist can’t do for him to look the part.