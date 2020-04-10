Five Actors Who Should Play Peter Navarro in a Movie

In terms of politics and how many people are getting sick and tired of how government figures are bickering with the news media and each other it’s easy to think of how people like Peter Navarro are being looked at as either ineffectual or highly intelligent and capable by people from either side of any given argument. But one thing is abundantly clear and that’s the fact that all of it is playing out like some dramatic episode of a show that has yet to reach its full climax. Who would play who in this metaphorical bloodbath that happens on a daily basis is hard to say, but there are plenty of people that might be able to step into the role of several of those that are being lambasted or defended in the eyes of their followers, and Navarro is just one among them that would likely find himself being played by an older gentleman among Hollywood’s elite or would be a side character that might not garner as much attention.
Here are a few people that might be able to take on Navarro’s part.
5. Johnny Depp
This pick comes largely from the fact that Depp did play the role of James “Whitey” Bulger in Black Mass, even if the real Whitey Bulger didn’t think too highly of the performance. It’s also been shown however that Depp is perfectly capable of fitting into a role that some folks might think he’s not suited for or doesn’t deserve. What with this whole mess he’s still going through with Amber Heard, it might be nice to see him on screen eventually just to break up the monotony and get him back in the swing of things. If he can play an older, balding gentleman that’s been proven to be vicious in the past then he can certainly take on the role of a politician.
4. Ray Liotta
Ray is the odd pick out in this bunch really since he’s played a lot of different roles in his time but he has that edgy look that makes it possible for him to command attention on screen and never relinquish it until he has to. As a politician it might be harder to accept him since his roles that have seen him play a gangster, a cop, or a person that just doesn’t happen to like authority have been powerful enough to convince a lot of people that this is who he is. Playing a politician is, as some would say, a role that would test anyone’s mettle and conscience since it means smiling to a person’s face and looking for a spot to stick a knife in their back at the same time.
3. Ed Harris
Ed is really one of the better picks for this type of role since he has that deceptive quality that makes a person think he might be a decent and calm-tempered person but find out quickly that he can turn around and be every bit as mean and nasty as possible. His ability to turn his emotions on a dime and make them every bit as powerful as he wants is amazing since it takes a very good actor to turn those kind of moments on and off in such a manner that people will actually be surprised and even awestruck for a moment to see it happen. As a politician this would be perfect since it would afford him a chance to play an even more dangerous individual than he did in Westworld.
2. Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee is another guy that doesn’t need a lot of room or motivation to fly off the hook since he can look like someone’s kindly old grandpa one second and then be your worst nightmare in the next. Given all he’s done in movies at this point it’s still a bit hard to think of him playing the role of a politician since he’s usually more effective as someone that’s down on his luck or is the wise old mentor that just wants to be left alone, as he was in The Hunted. But it’s a belief that he could easily don a suit and get in there and snap and snarl with the rest of the wolves if he had to.
1. Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston was really a surprise when he came out in such a big way and while Breaking Bad was definitely his big break he’d already done quite a few things before the show took off. Ever since then however he’s been non-stop, full speed ahead and has been been gaining traction with every role he plays as even the less than effective movies still manage to give him a push as his career has been rock solid for a while now. Seeing him as a politician could be easy since he has that type of oily smile and manner that some folks attribute to such men as Navarro.
Those are my picks, but I’d be glad to hear anyone else’s.