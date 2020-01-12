Five Actors Who Should Play Ray Lewis in a Movie

Former Baltimore Ravens’ superstar Ray Lewis was always meant to shine. Whether he was on the field or off the field, there’s this certain magnetism about him that makes you just want to watch more and know more. His 17-year professional NFL career was one that was meant for the books. In fact during his first year of eligibility, Lewis was selected to the honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That’s only one testament to the legacy he established through his career. If a movie were ever to be made about his life thus far, here are five actors whom we think should play the role.
1. Damaine Radcliff
Not many people might recognize him by his name, but one look at Damain Radcliff and you’ll certainly know exactly who he is. Although Radcliff’s career is not prolific, he did some high profile films such as Step Up (2006) and Glory Road (2006) that got him noticed. In both films, Radcliff played critical supporting roles, and he definitely shone on the screen. Although he hasn’t been as active in the industry in recent years, we believe that he’d be a good pick to play Ray Lewis in a biopic. They both have similar physical attributes, and we feel that Radcliffe has shown enough grit in his previous films to show that he can carry a leading role. Radcliffe maintains a YouTube channel, but a chance to play a role such as Ray Lewis is exactly the kind of role that reignites and propels careers. This might be an opportunity for Radcliff to get back into the spotlight and show the world what he can truly do on screen.
2. Caleb McLaughlin
Ray Lewis’ childhood was a troubled one. However, it was his background that drove the former football player to get as strong as he could and have a better future life. This pivotal time in Lewis’ life should certainly be included in his biopic; and if we could pick an actor to play young Ray Lewis, it would be Caleb McLaughlin. McLaughlin has become quite popular in the last few years because of his role in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. McLaughlin has played the role of Lucas Sinclair since the show started, but his career has spanned longer than the show. McLaughlin’s acting talent is actually a product of theater. He once played Young Simba from Broadway’s The Lion King. His depth and skill as an actor has only evolved since and portraying a role such as young Ray Lewis should be an interesting challenge to this young actor. McLaughlin’s future is as bright as could be, and we’re sure he can play any role that comes his way.
3. Mike Colter
Otherwise known as Netflix’s Luke Cage, Mike Colter is an unstoppable force. The 43-year old actor is now recognizable anywhere he goes, but that wasn’t always the case when he first started his career back in 2002. Most of his acting may have been on television, but we can see him transition seamlessly into movies. Colter is extremely likeable and charismatic. He acts effortlessly, and he gets into character like no other. If Ray Lewis could be any character in the world of Marvel, he could easily be Luke Cage himself. This is why we see Colter playing Ray Lewis so easily. They have very similar builds, and Colter has a presence that’s undeniably athletic, strong, and equally inspiring. Colter currently has various drama and action projects underway, and those films might be both practice and testament to a big role to play such as Ray Lewis. Colter is still very much evolving as an actor, but he’s been wanting to act since he was eight years old. In fact, acting is something that he’s been working on for most of his life.
4. Trai Byers
Some people might be scratching their heads with this choice, but hear us out for a second. We know that Byers looks nothing like Ray Lewis, but he’s certainly got the height to start off. We also know that Trai has more of a lean physique, but that’s something that can easily be remedied by Hollywood exercise and training. We believe that Byers is a great choice to play Lewis because he’s such a talented actor. Byers is mostly associated with his role in the TV series, Empire, where he plays the role of Andre Lyon. For his role on this show, Byers portrays a mentally troubled young man that’s full of ambition and drive. Byers plays the role of Lyon with such gusto that you can’t help but believe in it and think that he’s probably like so in real life. Byers can definitely pull off the dramatic bits, we’ll just have to trust that he can handle the athleticism as well.
5. Winston Duke
Once you’ve been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you basically become an instant celebrity. Although Duke may have caught our radar only after Black Panther, the brilliant actor actually started his career by attending the Yale University School of Drama. He started off in Hollywood in 2014 with humble TV roles, and in just four years, he managed to snag an important role in a Marvel blockbuster. Within a year after that, Duke got a lead role in Jordan Peele’s hit movie Us (2019), where he played the role of Gabe Wilson/Abraham. At 32 years old, Duke is just at the beginning stages of what we predict would be a stellar career. One of the most memorable moments from the Black Panter movie was his barking response in a dialogue with some of T’Challa’s family. His role as M’baku will always be remembered, but there will be more to come in this actor’s career. Perhaps a role such as Ray Lewis will just be right for him. He’s got everything to play the footballer’s persona—physique and all. He’d also certainly add his own flair if ever Duke were given a chance to play such a role. He’d definitely make it memorable.