Five Actors Who Should Play Rick Santorum in a Movie

Rick Santorum has been active in politics for more than 40 years. Over the years, he’s gone from an unknown political volunteer to a member of the United States House of Representatives. Throughout his political career, Rick has become known for his conservative stance on several topics including immigration, drugs, and abortion. While there are a lot of people who don’t agree with his opinions, there’s no denying the fact that his career has been very noteworthy. As a result, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before his story makes it to Hollywood in some way, shape, or form. When that time comes, we already have a good idea of who could be a great fit for the role. Keep reading to see the five actors we think should play Rick Santorum in a movie.
1. Paul Rudd
There are some actors who find themselves getting boxed into playing certain types of characters, but not Paul Rudd. Throughout his career, he has shown that he capable of taking on a variety of roles across genres. At this point in his career, he has nearly 130 acting credits, and the list seems to grow every year. Although he doesn’t have much experience playing real-life characters, there’s no doubt that he has what it takes to get the job done. Not only would his versatility be a great asset to a role like Rick Santorum, but the fact that he has behind-the-scenes experience could be beneficial to the project as well. Plus, a movie with Paul Rudd’s name attached to it is sure to get people interested.
2. Ben Affleck
First things first, who doesn’t love Ben Affleck? He is easily one of the most well-known names in Hollywood, and it’s easy to see why. If you love movies, he’s probably been in at least one thing that you loved. Not only does the camera love him, but he has the kind of talent that doesn’t come around very often. Like Paul Rudd, Ben Affleck also has plenty of experience in front and behind the camera. From a talent standpoint, Ben Affleck could be a great fit for the role. However, since his personal politics don’t really align with Rick’s views, he may not be interested in playing such a role.
3. Matthew Brockerick
Some people may be surprised to see Matthew Brockerick’s name on this list, but just hear me out. From TV to film, Matthew can always be depended on to put on a stellar performance. He has also proven that he has the range to play anything. He could be the perfect person to bring Rick Santorum’s story to life on the big screen. Matthew is no stranger to playing real characters and we feel confident that he would be able to present Rick’s story in a way that was authentic and interesting. Whether the project was a biopic based on Rick, or a larger political film where Rick is one of the characters, Matthew would be able to draw viewers in.
4. Jason Bateman
Jason Batemen is another person you may be surprised to see on the list because he is mostly known for playing characters that have a bit of a dark side. However, this element could be exactly what’s needed for Rick Santorum’s story. After all, just because he is a conservative public figure doesn’t mean that he’s had a perfect life and has never made any mistakes. Bateman would definitely bring a bit more edge to the role, but that’s something a lot of viewers would probably appreciate. After all, when people watch movies that feature real people, they tend to pick up on the relatable qualities and that’s something Jason could really help illustrate. Additionally, this could be a great opportunity for Jason Bateman’s fans to see him try something a little bit different.
5. Jared Leto
Jared Leto probably doesn’t come to mind when most people think of a clean-cut politician, but the beauty of acting is that he could easily ‘pretend’ to be one anyway. Like Bateman, Leto often plays characters who are a little rough around the edges, but playing Rick Santorum could help show his range as an actor. If Jared were successful in portraying Rick, it could easily earn him some major award nominations. Something to note, though, is the fact that Jared is well over a decade younger than Rick which means that he would have to play a younger version of him. Similar to some other actors on the list, however, Jared’s personal politics are essentially the complete opposite of Rick’s.