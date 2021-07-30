Five Actors Who Should Play Rodney Alcala in a Movie

Often referred to as The Dating Game Killer because of his appearance on The Dating Game in 1978, Rodney Alcala is arguably one of the most well-known serial killers in recent history. Alcala was responsible for at least eight murders that occurred between the late 1960s and the late 1970s. In addition to the murders he was convicted of, it is believed that he possibly murdered dozens of other women. After being arrested in 1979, Rodney was sentenced to death. However, he would never be executed as he passed away in July 2021 as the result of natural causes. As with many other serial killers, there will likely be a movie made about Alcala at some point to highlight all of the tragedy he caused over the years. Keep reading to see five actors who we think should play Rodney Alcala in a movie.
1. Zac Efron
Zac Efron may have gotten his start as a cute young star on the Disney Channel, but he is now in his early 30s and he has shown that he’s a much more versatile actor than many people realize. Portraying someone like Rodney Alcala would help Efron continue to solidify just how talented he really is. On top of that, it wouldn’t be the first time Efron has played an infamous serial killer. He was Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and many would agree that he did a great job. Having that experience under his belt would definitely give him a leg up when it comes to playing Rodney Alcala.
2.Jared Leto
Jared Leto is another actor who already has experience playing a serial killer. He portrayed the fictional Albert Sparma in the 2021 movie The Little Things. His ability to tap into his creepy side is something that makes him the perfect fit for these kinds of roles. On top of that, Jared is the kind of actor who you know is going to put his all into any role he’s cast in. Additionally, he also has some great behind-the-scenes experience that could come in handy when it’s time to bring Rodney Alcala’s story to life on the screen.
3. Johnny Depp
Like Jared Leto, Johnny Depp is someone who has no problem playing dark characters. In fact, someone would argue that he shines the most when playing someone who has a dark side. Plus, Johnny Depp is arguably one of the most successful actors of his generation, and it’s easy to see why. His resume speaks for itself and in terms of longevity and variety. Over the years, he has proven that he can play any character that comes his way. Rodney Alcala would be a great one to add to the list. Johnny has played several real-life characters in the past, so he knows the intricacies that come with bringing a real person to life on screen. On top of that, any movie with Johnny Depp in it is almost guaranteed to be a hit, so it’s easy to see why he could potentially be an easy casting choice.
4. Christian Bale
Christian Bale may have been born in the United Kingdom, but he has become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. He is well-known for being a versatile actor and he never backs down from roles that may be a little outside of his comfort zone. Not only does he have experience playing real people, but one of his best-known roles was in the film American Psycho in which he played someone who was completely unhinged. While his character in the movie may have been fictional, he can tap into a lot of that same energy to portray Rodney Alcala. Similar to the other actors on this list, Christian is also no stranger to wearing long hair which was a part of Alcala’s signature look for many years.
5. Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello may not be as well known as some of the other actors on this list, but that’s one of the things that could make him the perfect fit for the role of Rodney Alcala. This could be a great opportunity for Joe to really show people what he is capable of doing. Playing Rodney Alcala would be the darkest role he’s ever had, and it would allow him to show his true versatility as an actor. Since most of Joe’s work has been on the small screen, being in a movie about someone like Alcala could also make it very clear that Joe has what it takes to command lots of attention on the big screen.