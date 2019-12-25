Five Actors Who Should Play Rory McIlroy in a Movie

There’s something to be said for golfing movies, I don’t know just what that is but there’s definitely something. Some folks happen to like Happy Gilmore since it didn’t destroy golf but it certainly gave people a new take on it, while others prefer movies like Tin Cup and The Legend of Bagger Vance. Caddyshack seems like a nice compromise since it does feature golf and hilarity, but getting more on subject is the idea of who would play greats like Rory McIlroy if such a movie ever did get made again. His record kind of speaks for itself since he’s been tearing up the greens for a number of years now and is the kind of talent that you would almost expect to just keep coming back again and again. Being a champion golfer obviously has a lot to do with it as well since there’s a good indication that his life and career would make an interesting movie.
Here are a few people that might be able to fill his shoes for at least a couple of hours on the big or small screen.
5. James Franco
Most of these are going off of look and trying to get someone that could look the part as well as act it, and James is one of the top picks largely because he does do a great job when he’s on screen and in character. Some folks might think he’s a little overrated at times but while it does seem that a little of him goes a long way he is good at what he does. There are times when he tends to appear in movies that are able to divide the fans, but a golf movie is something that seems pretty safe and universal for a lot of people since it’s a sport that doesn’t really take as much belief when it comes to who can stand in as a golfer.
4. Giovanni Ribisi
It might seem odd to pick Giovanni, but he is a talented actor that we don’t get to see as often and it would be great to see him on another big picture or at least something worthy of note since he’s got the kind of act that can make him appear as just about anything that he needs to be. A lot of times he seems like a weaker character as this seems to be a part he can easily play. But in terms of character strengths and weaknesses he’s great since he’s adaptable to many situations and has the kind of versatility that can allow him to take on various roles that keep him from being typecast too easily.
3. Seth MacFarlane
The funny man that gave us Family Guy isn’t a bad actor really and despite the debate over the Orville TV show that’s gone on for the last year or more it’s fair to state that he’s someone that can fill a role when he’s really needed. As far as drama goes it doesn’t feel as though he’d have much of an issue, but it might be outside of his wheelhouse just enough that he might need to brush up a bit. Still, he does come off as a guy that’s capable of taking on a role like this and making it his own while injecting just enough of his well-known humor now and again to make it worthwhile. He’d be an interesting one to watch.
2. Mark Wahlberg
Some people say that he’s been seen everywhere and that they’ve been burned out on him, but really Mark hasn’t been seen nearly as much recently as he used to. It’s true that he had a run of movies that just tended to keep coming at one point and it might have been that some people felt it was a little too much. But at this point he’s still a great actor and has still been able to take on various roles that have kept him in action and have shown that he does have something of a range that allows him to be more than the aggressive character and can actually perform drama when called upon to do so.
1. Casey Affleck
Casey feels kind of like a wild card since unlike his brother Ben he’s very easy to watch and enjoyable most times since he still has a boyish look and charm to him that his brother lost a while back. While Ben has had his time as the big star and has overshadowed Casey quite a bit in the past things changed eventually as Casey started taking on bigger roles and becoming a star in his own right. It was funny watching the two of them in Good Will Hunting since it seems as though they might have actually been acting out their real lives on camera. Caroline Anders of Boston covered how he spoke of his brother on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Pretty much any of these guys could do the job, but it would be interesting to see who was picked.