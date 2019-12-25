Home
Entertainment
Five Actors Who Should Play Rory McIlroy in a Movie

Five Actors Who Should Play Rory McIlroy in a Movie

40 seconds ago

There’s something to be said for golfing movies, I don’t know just what that is but there’s definitely something. Some folks happen to like Happy Gilmore since it didn’t destroy golf but it certainly gave people a new take on it, while others prefer movies like Tin Cup and The Legend of Bagger Vance. Caddyshack seems like a nice compromise since it does feature golf and hilarity, but getting more on subject is the idea of who would play greats like Rory McIlroy if such a movie ever did get made again. His record kind of speaks for itself since he’s been tearing up the greens for a number of years now and is the kind of talent that you would almost expect to just keep coming back again and again. Being a champion golfer obviously has a lot to do with it as well since there’s a good indication that his life and career would make an interesting movie.

Here are a few people that might be able to fill his shoes for at least a couple of hours on the big or small screen.

5. James Franco

Most of these are going off of look and trying to get someone that could look the part as well as act it, and James is one of the top picks largely because he does do a great job when he’s on screen and in character. Some folks might think he’s a little overrated at times but while it does seem that a little of him goes a long way he is good at what he does. There are times when he tends to appear in movies that are able to divide the fans, but a golf movie is something that seems pretty safe and universal for a lot of people since it’s a sport that doesn’t really take as much belief when it comes to who can stand in as a golfer.

4. Giovanni Ribisi

It might seem odd to pick Giovanni, but he is a talented actor that we don’t get to see as often and it would be great to see him on another big picture or at least something worthy of note since he’s got the kind of act that can make him appear as just about anything that he needs to be. A lot of times he seems like a weaker character as this seems to be a part he can easily play. But in terms of character strengths and weaknesses he’s great since he’s adaptable to many situations and has the kind of versatility that can allow him to take on various roles that keep him from being typecast too easily.

3. Seth MacFarlane

The funny man that gave us Family Guy isn’t a bad actor really and despite the debate over the Orville TV show that’s gone on for the last year or more it’s fair to state that he’s someone that can fill a role when he’s really needed. As far as drama goes it doesn’t feel as though he’d have much of an issue,  but it might be outside of his wheelhouse just enough that he might need to brush up a bit. Still, he does come off as a guy that’s capable of taking on a role like this and making it his own while injecting just enough of his well-known humor now and again to make it worthwhile. He’d be an interesting one to watch.

2. Mark Wahlberg

Some people say that he’s been seen everywhere and that they’ve been burned out on him, but really Mark hasn’t been seen nearly as much recently as he used to. It’s true that he had a run of movies that just tended to keep coming at one point and it might have been that some people felt it was a little too much. But at this point he’s still a great actor and has still been able to take on various roles that have kept him in action and have shown that he does have something of a range that allows him to be more than the aggressive character and can actually perform drama when called upon to do so.

1. Casey Affleck

Casey feels kind of like a wild card since unlike his brother Ben he’s very easy to watch and enjoyable most times since he still has a boyish look and charm to him that his brother lost a while back. While Ben has had his time as the big star and has overshadowed Casey quite a bit in the past things changed eventually as Casey started taking on bigger roles and becoming a star in his own right. It was funny watching the two of them in Good Will Hunting since it seems as though they might have actually been acting out their real lives on camera. Caroline Anders of Boston covered how he spoke of his brother on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pretty much any of these guys could do the job, but it would be interesting to see who was picked.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Billy Dee Williams Reportedly Returning For Lando Disney + Show
The Affair Season 5
The Reason Why Ruth Wilson Decided to Leave “The Affair”
Mr. Nancy
American Gods Producers Under Investigation For Firing Orlando Jones
Nobody's Looking
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Netflix’s Nobody’s Looking
The Biggest Issue with the Rey Twist In The Rise of Skywalker
The Biggest Box Office Duds of 2019 (and what went wrong)
Krueger Sweater
There’s a Deliberate Reason Freddy Krueger’s Sweater is Red and Green
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gets The Honest Teaser Trailer Treatment
Five Actors Who Should Play Rory McIlroy in a Movie
Brad DeBerti
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brad DeBerti
Jeremy Miller
Whatever Happened to Jeremy Miller?
John Ross Bowie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ross Bowie
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure
What if Mario and Sonic Swiped Sidekicks?