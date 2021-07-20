Five Actors Who Should Play Theodore Roosevelt in a Movie

Theodore Roosevelt was what a lot of people would call a very busy individual since from the moment he entered politics he was something of a busy body that almost never slowed down until he had little to no choice or if he was stymied by a political opponent. In the end, the only thing to stop him was a blood clot that did the job that an assassin’s bullet could not years before. Saying that Roosevelt was ‘tough’ is kind of an understatement since this is a man that was shot, called for his would-be assassin to remain unharmed, and then delivered the rest of his interrupted speech before accepting, not seeking, medical attention. Likely as not, there is a bit of fabrication to the tale, but the mere fact that the telling is there, to begin with, is enough to think that this man was more than a little extraordinary since trying to think that any president within the last 100 years would have been able to do this is hard to imagine. But in order to play this individual, it would require someone that is seen to be equally tough, at least when they’re on the screen.
With that in mind, here are a few individuals that might be able to play the part of Theodore Roosevelt.
5. Anthony Hopkins
While it might require a younger man to take on the adventures that Roosevelt was said to undertake during his life, it still feels that Hopkins would be able to bring a certain level of dignity to the role and would be able to deliver the infamous speech after being shot with the type of candor that would get the attention of the audience. While Hopkins is often cultured and very well-spoken there are times when he can go of that and really dig into a role, which helps him appear far more balanced sometimes as being proper has it’s place, but being able to cut loose definitely helps to keep him grounded as an actor.
4. Ian McShane
It almost feels as though Ian would bring a whimsical note to this role since he’s done so in other movies that he’s appeared in, and it’s usually very appreciated. But he can be as cultured and smooth as anyone else, but also as wild as he needs to be. It’s likely that he and the others on this list would need to be used to represent Roosevelt in his later years, but it does feel as though it could be done with a great deal of accuracy and some whimsy that would be appreciated by the audience. Plus, when one really thinks about it, putting Ian McShane into just about anything can promise some interest from the audience.
3. Tommy Lee Jones
It does feel as though Jones might bring the gruff and serious tone that would be needed for this role, and whether people want to believe it or not he can make a quip now and then when it’s needed. But there’s no doubt that he’s more serious than many actors and when he gets into a role it’s meant to be a serious affair. But it’s easy to see him taking on this role if it was offered to him, especially since it almost feels that he would be in his element when all was said and done. The air of authority he tends to carry with him at times when playing certain characters makes it possible to see Jones in this role.
2. Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman is essentially a chameleon when it comes to the roles that he’s played since he’s gone from being the bottom of the barrel kind of scum to a leader of high society and everything in between. He’s the kind of guy that can take on so many different roles that selling him short is only possible when there’s a role that he can’t take on simply because it’s beyond his physical capacity. In other words, one wouldn’t try to see him as a superhero in the DC or Marvel universes, but he could, and has, played a part of DC’s universe and done quite well during his time with the Nolan trilogy.
1. Kevin Costner
There’s always an odd pick on these lists, and this time it’s Costner since he does feel like someone that might actually come up as a possible name to contend for this role, but wouldn’t be the most likely candidate. Still, his propensity for playing the type of character that is attempting to do the right thing no matter how many people are opposed to it might actually work in this capacity. If nothing else he’s a decent actor and should be considered.
Anyone playing Roosevelt would need to be able to present an aura of strength, there’s no doubt about that.