Five Actors Who Should Play Tiger Woods in a Movie

Let’s face it, someone’s going to make a big movie about Tiger Woods one of these days largely because he’s an interesting character and has struggled through his own adversity, basically caused by his own indiscretions, to make a comeback and win the attention of the people again. There are simply too many directors in Hollywood to think that at least a couple of them won’t see this story as something that needs to be given up to the audience in a way that can make a great deal of money and offer up a good amount of entertainment. One of the many snags that exists at this time is who would play the part and who would best showcase just what it means to be Tiger Woods and can offer up a decent depiction of his life. You can imagine that there would be a healthy amount of drama involved and that it would probably try to show the best and worst of the pro golfer, and of course, you can imagine that a lot of fans would be upset about the movie in one way or another.
Here are a few men that might be able to nail down the part fairly well.
5. Robert Ri’chard
The look is what really drew me to Robert since not a lot of guys out there look that much like Tiger to make a perfect match, at least not a lot that are easy to find or are all that noticeable. It might actually be best to find a no-name actor that’s needing a big break to boost their career to make this work, but Robert has already established that he’s able to take on a role and make it work at least as much as he needs to. His time in Coach Carter gave him a lot of exposure but not quite enough development that might have shown what he could do. It could be the kind of role that might snag him the attention his career needs.
4. Tyler James Williams
The guy from Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead seems better off in a comedy than anything, but it does feel as though he could make this work since it was shown on TWD that he can do drama and be convincing. If nothing else the names on this are those that might get the job done and, apart from one or two of them, could use the publicity and the chance to appear on the big screen in another way that could get them revved up in a way to do even more noteworthy projects. Tyler is the kind of guy that you might look at and think comedy, but there’s a lot more potential there waiting to be tapped.
3. Michael Ealy
I tend to pick Michael Ealy a lot of for these lists but it has more to do with the idea that he could actually pull off a lot of roles simply because he is a versatile actor and can play an aggressive character or someone that’s going to be seen to lay back a bit and be a little more docile. He does feel like one of the few that could make this part work and even possibly excel at it since a lot of his movies show him as being the calm and reserved guy that doesn’t really get too excited unless there’s a good reason. If nothing else it would be nice to see him on the screen again since he definitely belongs there.
2. Brandon T. Jackson
Again it comes down to looks a lot of the time and Brandon does appear that he could come close when trying to imitate Tiger. His acting skills are good enough that he could make it work and despite being known for Tropic Thunder in a big way he’s still skilled and experienced enough to have done a few things in his career that might be worth noting. In taking on a role like this however it would definitely elevate him in a way that could be great for his career and possibly make him into a leading man, which is a position that he doesn’t always seem to attain.
1. Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan definitely stands out as a solution to many casting problems these days though the projects he does take on tend to be the best fit that can happen as he doesn’t get cast in absolutely everything. His role as the Human Torch in the ill-fated Fantastic Four in 2015 was all well and good, but his role in Creed was extremely well done no matter what fans or critics said. This would definitely be a step down in intensity when it comes to a sports movie, but it’s enough to think that he could do it.
Those are my picks. Any thoughts?