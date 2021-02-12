Five Actors Who Should Play Tom Brady in a Biopic

So Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, which means Brady now has seven Super Bowl rings. A person can feel any way they want to about that but the bottom line is that Brady is by far one of the best players of all-time when it comes to the NFL, and it feels easy to say that eventually there will be a biopic that will be made about him, and someone will have to step into that role. It’s likely that there might need to be a couple of different actors to depict Tom as he’s growing up just to round out the story, but hopefully, someone in their 30s would be able to take on the main role and round out the project. What this means however is that there are probably quite a few men that would be able to take on this role and some that would be vying for it since quite a few people tend to revere Brady in a big way and would want to see a meaningful representation of the guy. It’s very possible that his football exploits would be put on display, so it would be wise to get someone that can get a little physical and possibly be trained to make everything look as accurate as possible.
Here are a few actors that might be able to pull off a Tom Brady biopic.
5. Armie Hammer
Obviously, this isn’t a role that has a lot of wiggle room to it since Brady is a Caucasian male and if accuracy is desired then a Caucasian male is going to be needed. Armie Hammer has been used for a number of roles that people likely don’t remember even though we do get to hear his name now and then. But this might be one that, unlike the Lone Ranger, might actually propel his career forward just a little bit more since it might make him stand out in a very big way that could help his career. Some would probably claim that he doesn’t need help and they’re not wrong. They’re not entirely accurate either, but they’re not wrong.
4. Robert Pattinson
Robert would be a name that should be on the list but as a ‘just in case’ kind of thing since he’s been busy with The Batman and has been watching his career climb, that is until the pandemic hit. It’s fair to say that should things get back to normal that he might continue to rise in his popularity and could possibly start taking on other roles that would allow him to continue to diversify and portray other individuals that people know and care about. He’s already shown that he can change things up for a role so thinking that he could bulk up just a bit and train as much as is needed to become a quarterback should be possible.
3. Chris Evans
It’s uncertain if his Captain America days are really over yet, but Chris Evans has shown that he’s in good enough shape to do pretty much anything from drama to action and make it work in a very efficient manner. So it’s easy to think that he would be able to take on this role and do what he could with it if given some room to run. Whether or not he would take it is kind of hard to say, just as it would be with anyone since Tom Brady has a pretty loyal fanbase that would rip to shreds anyone that would even try to attempt portraying him with anything less than their absolute best.
2. Garret Hedlund
It feels as though we don’t see or hear from Garret Hedlund that much anymore but he is still around and he is still a pretty decent actor when he needs to be. Some of his movies have been better than others, but that tends to feel as though it has more to do with the type of movie and the character he’s given to act out than anything. He’s showed that he can stick in there with some of the best in the business and do his own thing, so it’s fair to think that he could find his way into this role and do something impressive with it.
1. Jared Padalecki
Getting someone that looks like Tom Brady might not be entirely possible, but getting someone that’s fairly close would be easy enough since there are plenty of ways to make someone look like another person in Hollywood. While Jared did just start up with a new Walker series it’s very easy to think that he might decide that portraying a multiple Super Bowl winner might be good for his career, provided that the script is sound and the project is something he could get behind.
Somehow, playing Tom Brady doesn’t feel like it would be that hard.