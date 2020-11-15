Five Actors Who Should Play Van Jones in a Movie

It seems 2020 is the year that news anchors and commentators are in the press more than celebrities, politicians, and the people they are paid to talk about on air. Van Jones is one of those men. He’s a political commentator for CNN. He’s also a best-selling author three times over, and he also calls himself an Emmy award winner. It’s safe to say Van Jones has had a very successful career, but he’s a man many people are unfamiliar with. CNN doesn’t have the best reputation with many people, and that means that only those who do watch CNN know who the anchor is.
If you’re unfamiliar with Van Jones, he’s the man who made headlines for openly weeping on national television in November 2020 after the media declared Democrat nominee Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States. Many fans and even those who’d never heard of Van Jones prior to his emotional breakdown tuned in to see him weep tears of joy when the media declared his candidate the 2020 presidential election winner, and now he’s the watercooler conversation topic going into the following weeks.
If a movie were made about the 2020 presidential election, there would need to be a myriad of people cast to play the most important roles. However, we’d go so far as to say that Van Jones would make it into the movie following his emotional speech. Who would play the actor? We have a few suggestions, and we thought we’d put it out there in case Hollywood needs some ideas.
Sterling K. Brown
He’s fabulous in anything he does. And, we do mean anything. We’ve never witnessed him in a role he didn’t turn into a raging success, but we’re going to go back a few years. Do you remember when he played Dr. Roland Burton in the hit show “Army Wives,” on which he was the man married to a woman with big goals in the army? We aren’t afraid to tell you that this was, hands down, our favorite role to see him play. He was magic. It’s his portrayal of Dr. Roland Burton that always makes us think of Van Jones. He’s funny, charming, intelligent, and he’s good at what he does. Why not cast him? He’s our first choice.
Will Smith
Will Smith is another actor who is nothing short of pure magic. We don’t see him as Van Jones quite as much as we see Sterling K. Brown, but we can see him take the role and make it his own. After all, that’s what he’s so good at doing. For many years, it was so hard to see him as anyone other than the Fresh Prince or the man who played rom-com leads and action star heroes, but he’s taken some of the most serious roles in Hollywood and turned them into something beautiful. He’d do this role so much justice.
Tyler Perry
We say Tyler Perry on two levels. Not only could he potentially write and direct the movie about Van Jones, he could play the character. We could see it. He’s not our first choice because, again, Sterling K. Brown is probably our favorite celebrity crush for this role, but Tyler Perry is an entertainment mogul who didn’t get where he is today by accident. He knows Hollywood. He knows a good thing when he sees it, and he’d see this as a chance to tell a story that he can turn into something successful.
Terrence Howard
He’s another actor who takes a role, makes it work for him, and changes the game completely from day one. There is certainly something to be said for his ability to go from one genre to another without missing a beat, and it’s hard not to love him in everything he does. Even when his character is not the most likeable on the screen at any given moment, we still love him best. Terrence Howard has that special something that we cannot name, but we can feel it in everything he touches.
Harry Lennix
He’s been working for decades in Hollywood, but his role as Harold Cooper in “The Blacklist,” opposite James Spader is sheer genius. He plays the Assistant Director of the FBI in a counterterrorism unit that’s top secret – it doesn’t even exist if you ask anyone outside of the direct unit. He plays the role to a tee. He’s taken this man to the absolute limit with such grace and elegance. He’s a man who takes control, leads, and works very hard to maintain his integrity and morals even when it means crossing a line and doing something he knows would be frowned upon. As a person, he’s everything you want in a role like the one we imagine Van Jones would have in the movie of 2020. Right now, Harry Lennix rounds out the top five actors we don’t think you can go wrong with when you cast this character.