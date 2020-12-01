Home
Five Actors Who Should Play Whitney Thore in a Movie

Whitney Way Thore

For the last five years, Whitney Thore has shown the world that we are all truly much more than our bodies. She initially gained popularity when she worked as a radio host for 107.5 KZL in Greensboro, North Carolina. While working for the station, some of her colleagues began posting a series of videos featuring Whitney titled “107.5 KZL’s Fat Girl Dancing“. The videos got millions of views on YouTube which eventually created an opportunity to Whitney to have her own reality show. As the star of the TLC series, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney has allowed millions of people to join her on her journey to weight loss and self discovery journey.

Through the show, Whitney has inspired countless people to feel good about themselves regardless of what society says. She is strongly against body shaming and supports the idea that bigger people can lead active and healthy lifestyles. Although there hasn’t been any official word on doing a movie on her, Whitney’s story definitely has everything it needs to become a Hollywood hit. Check out our picks for five actors who could play Whitney Thore in a movie.

1. Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz is best-known for her role as Kate Pearson in the hit series, This Is Us. Her soft yet commanding screen presence has made her very popular among fans and she always puts on a stellar performance. Like Whitney, Chrissy has struggled with her weight and went through a period of self doubt because of it. With her combination of similar experience and top-notch acting skills, Chrissy could bring something special to the role. Plus, playing a character like Whitney would also be a great chance for viewers to see Chrissy outside of her role as Kate.

2. Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy and Whitney Thore have some personality traits in common. They’re both outgoing and love to laugh as much as possible. Since Melissa McCarthy is best-known for her comedic roles, she could bring a lighthearted energy to her portrayal of Whitney that would help add a fun element to her story. At the same time, playing Whitney could also give Melissa the chance to dive into her more serious side. The only downside to the possibility of Melissa playing Whitney is the fact that they have a pretty significant age gap. Whitney is 36-years-old and Melissa is 50.

3. Brooke Elliot

Best-known for playing Jane Bingum in the Lifetime series Drop Dead Diva. Most recently, Brooke had a main role in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. Additionally, she has been on Broadway. Brooke’s variety of acting experience ensure that she has the versatility to take on any kind of role. Fans of her work would definitely agree that she could be the perfect person to bring Whitney’s story to life. In addition to acting, Brooke also has a background in singing which could tie in nicely with Whitney’s love for dancing.

4. Rebel Wilson

Like Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson is another actress who is most well-known for playing comedic characters. As a result, there are lots of viewers out there who may have a hard time taking her seriously. For that reason, some people may not think Rebel is a good fit to play Whitney. On the other hand, however, there are some reasons why Rebel could be an ideal fit. Playing someone like Whitney could give Rebel the chance to combine her love of humor with some of the more serious elements of Whitney’s story. The opportunity could be a great chance for Rebel to show her versatility as an actress and prove that she can do much more than just make people laugh. Since Rebel doesn’t have any experience doing biopics, this could also be a way for her to expand her acting skills and add something unique to her resume.

5. Nikki Blonksy

Nikki Blonsky has been acting professionally for almost 15 years. She made her on screen debut in the 2007 film Hairspray in which she played the main role of Tracy Turnblat. Although she has made several other on screen appearances since, she has yet to do a project as big as Hairspray. Getting the opportunity to play Whitney Thore could be a chance for Nikki to make her way back into the spotlight.On top of her experience as an actress, Nikki is also a singer and dancer which aligns perfectly with Whitney’s love for dancing.  Working with an actress who has a background in dancing means that Nikki will be able to naturally reenact and connect to the elements of Whitney’s story that involve dance.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


