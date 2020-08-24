Five Actors Who Wear Wigs in Nearly Every Movie They’re In

It’s no secret that actors wear wigs, as many do it in a lot of different movies. There are those times when some actors decide to or have to, go au natural and shave their heads, but quite often if they’re sporting a full head of hair they’re wearing a wig. Some actors try to get away with this in public since they have an image to uphold and they don’t want their fans thinking that they’re losing their hair. But unfortunately, hair loss is another part of life and while some people can’t deal with it that well, it’s fair to say that some only do this for the movies and don’t otherwise worry about it. It’s true that in the past some men have felt somehow inadequate without a full head of hair, but a lot of guys have come to embrace the idea that their hair is gone for the most part and it’s not coming back, at least not on its own. Some guys wear wigs in the movies because that’s what’s needed and that’s what the director wants, while others tend to wear wigs off-camera as well. Hey, everyone has their hangups.
Here are five actors that wear wigs in a lot of movies.
5. Robert Pattinson
This is bound to make some people gasp since Pattinson has almost always been featured with a full head of hair and the look he was sporting in Twilight likely wouldn’t have been as effective had he been showing signs of balding. A balding vampire showing teenage angst? Yeah, that would have been creepy. But he’s admitted to wearing wigs on set when he needs to, and that he actually lost a bit of his hair due to too much bleaching for a role. One might think that celebrities are bound to take care of themselves as much as possible, which would include their hair, but there are times when even celebrities slip.
4. Nicolas Cage
Cage actually doesn’t mind people knowing that he wears a hairpiece as he enjoys them for the most part. Looking back at everything he’s done in his life it’s fair to say that Cage hasn’t really ever had relied on a full head of hair that much when compared to a lot of other actors. In fact, being bald would be a different look for him without a doubt, but it might not be that big of a deal since his acting is what people tend to notice the most, not his hair. But then again, there are roles that might have felt a little different if he’d been shown bald, so maybe having hair is a little better for his image.
3. Mathew McConaughey
Mathew is the kind of actor that kind of relies on his overall look so it’s fair to state that if he did go bald things might take a bit of a dip in his career, or not. He had filmed a movie titled Gold as a balding character, and it didn’t affect his acting at all, though it might have had an effect on his image. It’s hard to say really since people get used to seeing their favorite actors in a certain way and don’t want to deviate too much from that. But at the same time if actors only ever play up to the stereotypes they’ve been given it’s likely that they’ll end up being pigeonholed into certain roles and not allowed to expand.
2. Daniel Craig
This is kind of a surprise to be honest since more times than not people have seen Daniel Craig with a full head of hair that doesn’t necessarily look like it’s been transplanted. But to think that the current James Bond has been wearing a wig for so long is hard to imagine since it would kind of shatter a lot of illusions that he’s that complete of a person. Like it or not, a lot of people still see baldness in some folks as kind of a shocking development, no matter that a lot of actors have embraced these parts of themselves. Really, what else is a person going to do? Baldness is pretty natural, but some folks still feel the need to hide it.
1. Bruce Willis
Bruce’s hair loss has been a running gag for a good number of years now since a lot of magazines and TV shows have made fun of this off and on without mercy. Plus, the moment he puts on a wig it’s pretty obvious since once it’s off he’s usually sporting a bald head that stays bald even when he decides to grow his hair out. It’s fair to say that Bruce Willis hasn’t had a full head of hair in years, even back to his Die Hard days when it was already in full retreat.
There’s nothing to be ashamed about when it comes to wigs.