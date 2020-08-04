Five Actors Who Would Make a Great Blue Beetle

If you don’t know that much about the Blue Beetle it might be time to brush up on a bit of DC lore and figure out just who Jaime Reyes is and why Christian Navarro is pushing so hard for this role. A couple of his comments are a bit suspect, such as Latinx being among the most populous of people at the movie theaters. Someone might want to inform him that very few people have been to anything but a drive-in lately and that the numbers might actually prove him to be a little bit wrong anyway. But apart from that, the Blue Beetle is an interesting character who is bonded with an extraterrestrial AI in the form of a scarab that gives Jaime his powers. It’s also fun to think that this movie might bring in the Green Lanter Corps since the AI belongs to the Reach, a longtime enemy of the Green Lanterns. In fact, Jaime had to defend himself against Guy Gardner at one point since Gardner’s power ring drove him insane with rage as he attacked Jaime due to the animosity between the Green Lanterns and the Reach. This could be a worthwhile movie, now it’s just a matter of who would be able to take on the role.
Here are a few worthwhile picks to play Blue Beetle.
5. Diego Boneta
Diego has been around enough to have made a name for himself in Pretty Little Liars and Scream Queens, so it’s likely that he could be tapped for a superhero movie. To be fair this role wouldn’t be quite that hard since there’s plenty of material to use to study up on the character and make certain that anyone who takes the role would know just what they’re doing when it comes time to film. Of course, some acting talent would be great so it’s not as though it would be that wise to pick an unknown to bring in a hero that hasn’t seen their way to the screen yet.
4. Tyler Posey
Given that he was in the recent version of Teen Wolf it does feel that Tyler might be able to knock this role out of the park if he were to say yes to it. The only thing is that picking actors who can still be seen as kind of young is fairly important since the character isn’t all that old. But then again, it does depend on what the timeline will be in the movie and what could possibly happen to age Jaime up a bit. It’s all a matter of how the movie is scripted and whether the source material is being closely followed or if a lot of improvisation is going to be used.
3. Christian Navarro
Christian is really gunning for the role since he believes that he would be perfect for it and won’t hear anything else. The whole idea sounds pretty good really since along with the rest of the names on this list he’s an accomplished actor and could no doubt make it work. But then again, there is the thought that if a person has never been in a superhero role before they might need to work into it a bit and really understand what’s required. It’s not so much the thought that he can’t do it, since it’s likely that he could. But 13 Reasons Why is quite a bit different from the Blue Beetle.
2. Diego Tinoco
It’s all about the look really, and who has it. Sometimes it doesn’t matter since a character can be versatile, but it’s a good bet that with this character, people would want to see a genuine LatinX individual that would be able to take the role and make it a LatinX hero. Like it or not the hero would come to belong to everyone since people have embraced heroes from every background, but it’s still something that a lot of people are thinking would be great to see. More heroes being connected to various cultures and races is adding to the diverse nature that the comics have been embracing for years now.
1. Jake T. Austin
Jake has actually done voice work on Justice League vs. Teen Titans, so that’s why he hits the number one spot. While it doesn’t mean that he might be able to transition seamlessly to a live action movie, it’s still a step further than the others on this list have taken. Seriously, the idea of a couple of the others having been in Teen Wolf is a big up too, but it does feel that Jake would have an inroad that the others didn’t in some way. I could be wrong, but having some connection with DC and the material could be a big help.
It could be an interesting movie to be certain.