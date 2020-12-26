Five Actors With Explosive Tempers on and off Camera

So let’s break this down when it comes to celebrities and their anger issues. They’re famous, check, they’re rich, check, people want to see them, check, and they don’t have any more or fewer worries than the average person, in fact from a financial position they have even less if they live within their means. Check, right? So why would a star risk anything by letting their temper get the better of them? They’re human of course, they tend to get tired, fed up, and irritated just like anyone else, but when you’re in the public eye most of the time it pays to know when to calm down and when to let those fires burn hotter since anything that comes out of their mouths and any actions they might take are bound to make the tabloids and social media where they’ll be roasted without mercy as the story takes on a life of its own until it comes down to them being seen as the most irritating celebrity of the year. Hey, it’s happened. It’s easy to sit back and think that they’re human and that they make mistakes, but when the rest of us lose our temper and lash out we’re shown the consequences pretty quickly. Maybe it’s time to hold them a little more accountable.
Here are a few actors that have explosive tempers on and off the set.
5. Shannen Doherty
When you actually get booted from a show it’s obvious that your temper might be a problem. Shannen Doherty has for a long time been kind of a running joke since it’s no secret that she’s had issues with her costars in the past, and it’s been seen that she can’t or won’t really control her temper. She’s even gone on to state that it’s not all her, and it might be that this is true, but the solution that a lot of people might agree to since there is such a thing as being the bigger person. It’s not easy obviously, but it’s important since it makes a huge difference when it comes to being seen as the one that’s out of control versus the one that handled themselves with class.
4. Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie hasn’t ever hidden the fact that she has a big mouth since she’s kind of reveled in it, deciding to go all the way with it and justifying her outbursts as being necessary considering that she’s managed to anger others and bait them into performing the same kind of behavior. She’s been accused of being immature and boorish more than once in her career and she doesn’t appear willing to back down from this, since she’s usually full-steam ahead and doesn’t care if what she says offends anyone. It’s easy to respect someone that can speak their mind, but sometimes Rosie needs to think less and close her lips a bit more.
3. Christian Bale
Bale is the kind of guy that will chew someone out and then be sorry about it later at least, but when he’s fully into his rant he’s not thinking of apologies, he’s simply thinking of ways to tear a person down in what he might have believed was a justified manner. This is when one has to wonder if it’s even worth working with a person if they’re going to have freakouts in this manner whenever something doesn’t go their way. As I mentioned, a lot of us have moments when we want to vent and just unload our issues on everyone around us, but it would appear that being a celebrity means that everyone else just has to take it.
2. Russell Crowe
There’s a story about Russell Crowe calling up someone and telling them that he was going to kill them with his bare hands, which is kind of amusing. The one thing that a lot of Hollywood actors need to remember is that a lot of them aren’t genuine tough guys no matter how much training they’ve had, and physical altercations are bound to end badly no matter how ripped they are or how much training they’ve had. Against an average citizen it might turn out okay, but those celebrities that think they’re tough for having played a badass in a movie might need a reality check now and then.
1. Shia LaBeouf
This guy was actually doing just fine with his career until something happened and he started going off the rails in such a huge way. A lot of people tend to think they have a handle on when and why he went so nuts, but in recent years it’s been seen that he’s just not all there and tends to take out his frustrations in the oddest ways and on the wrong people since he’s been seen as trouble in a lot of different ways.
Accountability must be one of the things that stars feel is optional unless they’re talking about everyone else.