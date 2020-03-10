Five Actresses Who Should Play Kimberly Guilfoyle in a Movie

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for Kimblery Guilfoyle to be known at this time is her relationship with the Trumps and their campaign, as well as her time on Fox. Whether a person is a fan of Kelly’s or not it’s kind of obvious that she’s been in the public eye one way or another for a while and if there is ever a movie made based on several figures that have been seen to come and go throughout the last several years and more she’s likely going to be one of those that might pop up. As a result there’s going to be no doubt that someone will have to take the role and if that’s the case then it might as well be someone that can act, someone that has a definitive voice, and of course someone that can at least somewhat resemble Kimberly since this is definitely something that people tend to notice at times.
Here are five actresses that could play the part.
5. Jennifer Garner
The fun thing about Jennifer is that she is proven and has had some great parts throughout the years, but she’s also come up with very big bombs that haven’t gone anywhere despite the fact that they’ve looked quite exciting, like say, Elektra. Apart from that though she’s a solid actress and is the type that can fill a role at times when she’s not being expected to take on a role that might not be right for her. In this case she could possibly slip into the role of Kimberly without too much trouble since it’s not a high-impact role and it’s definitely dramatic enough that she could take it on with ease.
4. Famke Janssen
It kind of depends on if a person follows her career as to how up they are on what she’s been doing as of late since Famke has been staying plenty busy. But some of her most notable roles occurred several years ago and as a result it might be that she’s kind of slipped into semi-obscurity by playing in movies that don’t exactly get a lot of notice. That being said though she’s still a pleasant site when she shows up and she’s a talented actress that has a few different settings she can pull on screen. In a few ways she seems kind of limited as her range isn’t perfect, but for a role like this it doesn’t seem that she would need to be.
3. Monica Bellucci
This casting call might be trickier simply because Monica has a very distinctive accent that she can’t seem to hide as well and as a result it would be difficult to take her as seriously. But from her figure to her look she could pull this off until she had to speak. In a big way Monica feels as though she’s underrated at times and not as used as she needs to be since she does have a definite allure and a lot of talent that could keep her in the spotlight for a very long time to come. In this role it does feel as though she might have success but it also feels as though she might be third or fourth on the list.
2. Betsy Russell
In a way Betsy Russell’s one big claim to fame on the big screen is playing the wife of the deranged Jigsaw, but she did fairly well and she’s been around long enough to know how to make a role her own and make sure that she’s remembered for it. Obviously a dye job isn’t a big deal when playing a part but looking like the individual you’re playing when it’s a live person is kind of important and so far every woman on this list bears some passing resemblance to Kimberly. The only real measure would be whether they could be convincing enough for an audience or if they would want to put their own spin on a well-established individual.
1. Elizabeth Banks
She’s been in the press lately calling out fans that didn’t seem to think that Charlie’s Angels, her reboot, was all that great. It might be better at some point for Elizabeth to stick to acting until she figures out just why the movie didn’t do that well and to be honest a role such as this would likely be right up her alley if she really wanted it. She’s a very charismatic individual and her smile could easily be on par with Kimberly’s as would her looks in some ways, so it might be a decent role.
All in all every woman on this list would have shot but it does feel as though whatever studio was in charge of the movie would hire on someone that people wouldn’t see coming largely because this is how such things seem to happen most often.