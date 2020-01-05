Five Actresses Who Should Play Savannah Guthrie in a Movie

Savannah Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist who was born in Australia. In addition to being the main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today, she is also an attorney. She began her career as a legal analyst and eventually became a White House correspondent. She is well-known to the American public as a top-notch veteran reporter who has been romantically linked with a recently divorced politician this year. A movie about her life would be both interesting and inspiring to young women who are aspiring to have a career in the field of journalism. It would take a very special and talented actress to accurately represent her in film, but we have a few in mind that we think would be good choices. Here are five actresses that we think would be perfect to portray her in a movie.
5. Blake Lively
Blake Lively is an American actress who is best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the television series “Gossip Girl.” She also has other credits which we think makes her stand out as a good candidate to portray Savannah Guthrie in a movie. Lively has also appeared in “The Shallows,” “The Age of Adaline”, “Savages,” “The Town,” and many other films. She hasn’t been in the acting business for that long at the age of 32, but she has received numerous awards nominations for her talent as an actress. Blake Lively has the look that would be well-suited for a high-powered attorney turned journalist. She has that divine spark of intellect in her eyes and we would thoroughly enjoy watching her take on the part of Savannah Guthrie as a younger career-minded woman.
4. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst is another actress and model that would make a good attorney and journalist. She is a well-known American actress who has tons of acting experience under her belt. She has appeared in nearly 100 television commercials and she has been an actress since she was just 11 years old and appeared in “Interview with the Vampire.” She gave an amazing performance at just an early age and went on to co-star with Toby McGuire in the Spider-Man” trilogy in the role of Mary Jane Watson. She only accepts meaningful roles and we think that this might be one that she would consider. Dunst has received a variety of different awards for her acting including MTV Awards, Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, Saturn Awards, Empire Awards, and more. Kirsten has the capacity to take on just about any kind of role and make it believable. We would love to see her appear as Savannah Guthrie in a movie about the journalists’ life.
3. Megan Fox
Megan Fox is an American model and actor who has been involved in the performing arts since she was just five years old. She started her training in drama and dance at this tender young age and was an actress by the time she was just 15 years old. As a teen, she won two Teen Choice Awards and then moved forward to appear in horror and thriller films. She was also nominated for an MTV Movie Award and she received kudos for her role in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.” A film that starts her life as a younger woman perhaps just entering her final year of college would require someone that could pull off the part of a younger character and progress with a bit of age regression. Megan is in her early 30s and we think that she would make a good candidate for the role of Savannah Guthrie as a younger version that would progress to the current age of the successful journalist.
2. Mila Kunis
Mila is an American actress that has the ability to be a funny lady or serious. She’s a versatile actress that comes across as a very grounded person. She gave an amazing performance in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and then went on to do the same in “The Book of Eli,” “Black Swan,” and “Extract.” as well as others. She is a charming actress that like Savannah Guthrie, has a quiet and subdued charm that is reminiscent of ‘the girl next door.” She is a powerful celebrity figure and we would truly love to see her portray Savannah Guthrie in a movie. Although there is not a lot of physical resemblance to Guthrie, there is something about Kunis that works when it comes to playing the part of a young and enthusiastic attorney who is also pursuing a career in the journalism industry. She is a very bright girl who has the capacity to carry herself with sophisticated elegance and we think that she would be ideal in the role.
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone is an American actress from Scottsdale, Arizona originally. She is known for her contemporary style of acting and she has reached a high level of success and popularity in her career. She’s an actress with the ability to pack out a theater house. She’s also an Oscar winner who has been acting since she was very young. She was just 11 years old when she was cast in the play “The Wind in the Willows.” Her first television appearance was in “The New Partridge Family” in 2004. She appeared in teen comedies and went on to win an Academy Award for her performance in “La La Land.” This was not the only award that she has received. Emma has also received a National Board of Review award as well as a Golden Globe and others. Emma Stone is a seasoned veteran actress with the skill to become the essence of the character that she is portraying. She also has a slight likeness to Savannah Guthrie. We could see her above all other candidates, being successful in bringing out the true essence of Guthrie if she were given the opportunity.