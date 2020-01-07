Home
Entertainment
Five Actresses Who Would Kill it As She-Hulk

Five Actresses Who Would Kill it As She-Hulk

38 seconds ago

There’s no denying that She-Hulk is coming eventually to the MCU, but it’s more than likely that we’ll see her on Disney+ for a while before she makes her way to the big screen, if she does. It would be great to see all the characters being introduced come together this time for the ultimate showdown that the next few phases might be building up to, and She-Hulk would be one that a lot of people want to see since she’s a powerful woman and a valuable ally to just about anyone since she has the power of a Hulk, if to a somewhat lesser degree, but can retain her intellect and has done so more than her cousin Bruce did in the past. She-Hulk rarely ever spun out of control if you recall since she did keep her head and her intelligence when she changed into the jade beauty that was capable of taking on some of the biggest and baddest villains, but it could have had something to do with the fact that she was given a blood transfusion and didn’t gain her power from an accident that should have by all rights killed Bruce.

There are a number of women that could play this character, but here are our picks.

5. Ronda Rousey

When you want rough and tough this woman is about as bad as they get, or was until she was beaten a couple of times in the UFC and then went to the WWE. There are rumors her coming back to the WWE and a lot of people are already excited, but it would be a lot of fun to see her in the MCU where she could kick butt as a giant green woman since it’s kind of fair to assume that, given She-Hulk’s stature, that CGI would be heavily utilized and any woman taking the role would be seen to ‘hulk out’ just like Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, and Eric Bana did on the screen during their respective roles as the Hulk. I almost added Bill Bixby but due to the technology of the time we didn’t get to see as much.

4. Jessica Biel

We have seen her in action a time or two throughout the last few years but for a woman that was supposed to be a big star she kind of fell off the map for a while. It’s been seen that she can be a rough and tumble lady in a movie though so she’s definitely a must as far as who can get down and dirty and become the character that people want. As herself, meaning as She-Hulk’s alter ego, she’s perfect as well since she’s not a big woman and she’s someone that a lot of people would simply assume is kind, quiet, and perfect for such a role. Like I said though, CGI would probably be used extensively for this character.

3. Eliza Duskhu

Here’s another woman that would likely be able to step up to the role and just nail it since in the past she’s shown that she has the acting ability to make something great happen, but it really feels as though she’s been underrated and underestimated when it comes to her acting. A lot of the times she’s been given roles in movies that aren’t all that great and aren’t bound to do much of anything except receive minimal attention and possibly keep her relevant. But each time she’s been on screen she’s been great and since she can play quiet and unassuming and completely bossy and aggressive she has what it takes.

2. Isla Fisher

I picked her a while back for this role and I stand by that decision since she’s got just enough crazy and docile in her to make this kind of thing work. Watch Isla in Tag and you’ll see what I mean since she goes from calm and composed to maniacal and loud in about two seconds flat, if that. She is kind of a smaller woman, but again that works great since she’s not the type you would assume is going to be all that rough and tough since she doesn’t look the part no matter that she can bring attitude and intensity in droves to a role like this. One edge she definitely has is that nutty streak that could be honed into a serious force.

1. Gina Carano

Right now it feels like Gina’s time since she’s been coming up in a big way thanks to her role in Deadpool and other various movies. Her time on The Mandalorian has only affirmed that with many fans since as Cara Dune she’s the type of character that kicks ass and takes names later if she feels like it. As of now though Gina has become someone that should be looked at seriously for a lot of roles solely because she is that great and she does have loads of character that helps her out on the big and small screens.

Hey, anyone that can play a role in which she takes on Colossus is great for the role of She-Hulk.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Hype House Collective
Everything You Need to Know about Hype House Collective
Five Lessons The Show Restaurant :Impossible Teaches Us
10 Things You Didn’t Know about FOX Series “Deputy”
A Few Things We Can Expect from Billions Season 5
Jessica Lange Tootsie
The Five Best Jessica Lange Movies of Her Career
Katrina Kair
The Five Best Katrina Kaif Movies of Her Career
Five Ways The Rise of Skywalker Betrayed The Last Jedi
Why Tom Holland Should Have Left the Uncharted Movie Instead of Travis Knight
Five Actresses Who Would Kill it As She-Hulk
Alex Fine
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Fine
Hayley Erbert
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hayley Erbert
Kylie Ramos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kylie Ramos
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?