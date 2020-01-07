Five Actresses Who Would Kill it As She-Hulk

There’s no denying that She-Hulk is coming eventually to the MCU, but it’s more than likely that we’ll see her on Disney+ for a while before she makes her way to the big screen, if she does. It would be great to see all the characters being introduced come together this time for the ultimate showdown that the next few phases might be building up to, and She-Hulk would be one that a lot of people want to see since she’s a powerful woman and a valuable ally to just about anyone since she has the power of a Hulk, if to a somewhat lesser degree, but can retain her intellect and has done so more than her cousin Bruce did in the past. She-Hulk rarely ever spun out of control if you recall since she did keep her head and her intelligence when she changed into the jade beauty that was capable of taking on some of the biggest and baddest villains, but it could have had something to do with the fact that she was given a blood transfusion and didn’t gain her power from an accident that should have by all rights killed Bruce.
There are a number of women that could play this character, but here are our picks.
5. Ronda Rousey
When you want rough and tough this woman is about as bad as they get, or was until she was beaten a couple of times in the UFC and then went to the WWE. There are rumors her coming back to the WWE and a lot of people are already excited, but it would be a lot of fun to see her in the MCU where she could kick butt as a giant green woman since it’s kind of fair to assume that, given She-Hulk’s stature, that CGI would be heavily utilized and any woman taking the role would be seen to ‘hulk out’ just like Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, and Eric Bana did on the screen during their respective roles as the Hulk. I almost added Bill Bixby but due to the technology of the time we didn’t get to see as much.
4. Jessica Biel
We have seen her in action a time or two throughout the last few years but for a woman that was supposed to be a big star she kind of fell off the map for a while. It’s been seen that she can be a rough and tumble lady in a movie though so she’s definitely a must as far as who can get down and dirty and become the character that people want. As herself, meaning as She-Hulk’s alter ego, she’s perfect as well since she’s not a big woman and she’s someone that a lot of people would simply assume is kind, quiet, and perfect for such a role. Like I said though, CGI would probably be used extensively for this character.
3. Eliza Duskhu
Here’s another woman that would likely be able to step up to the role and just nail it since in the past she’s shown that she has the acting ability to make something great happen, but it really feels as though she’s been underrated and underestimated when it comes to her acting. A lot of the times she’s been given roles in movies that aren’t all that great and aren’t bound to do much of anything except receive minimal attention and possibly keep her relevant. But each time she’s been on screen she’s been great and since she can play quiet and unassuming and completely bossy and aggressive she has what it takes.
2. Isla Fisher
I picked her a while back for this role and I stand by that decision since she’s got just enough crazy and docile in her to make this kind of thing work. Watch Isla in Tag and you’ll see what I mean since she goes from calm and composed to maniacal and loud in about two seconds flat, if that. She is kind of a smaller woman, but again that works great since she’s not the type you would assume is going to be all that rough and tough since she doesn’t look the part no matter that she can bring attitude and intensity in droves to a role like this. One edge she definitely has is that nutty streak that could be honed into a serious force.
1. Gina Carano
Right now it feels like Gina’s time since she’s been coming up in a big way thanks to her role in Deadpool and other various movies. Her time on The Mandalorian has only affirmed that with many fans since as Cara Dune she’s the type of character that kicks ass and takes names later if she feels like it. As of now though Gina has become someone that should be looked at seriously for a lot of roles solely because she is that great and she does have loads of character that helps her out on the big and small screens.
Hey, anyone that can play a role in which she takes on Colossus is great for the role of She-Hulk.