Five Amazing “My 600-lb Life” Success Stories

For nearly a decade, My 600-lb Life has shared dozens of stories about people who were looking to improve their health and overall quality of life by undergoing weight loss surgery. For almost everyone who has been featured on the series, losing weight has literally been a life or death situation. While there have been many cast members who have failed to follow through on losing weight, others have undergone incredible transformations. Thanks to a combination of healthier choices and weight loss surgery, they have been able to regain their independence and put themselves in a position to live long and healthy lives. Since each episode of the show ends with the cast member either undergoing surgery or not getting approved for it, viewers don’t always get to see how things end up. Here are some of the most amazing success stories from My 600-lb Life.
1. Milla Clark
When Milla Clark’s story was featured on My 600-lb Life during season four, she started the episode weighing more than 750 pounds. She had lost the ability to do even the most basic activities and her weight left her heading in the direction of death. After meeting with Dr. Nowzaradan, Milla got a very harsh reality check and she knew that she had to start making better choices for the sake of her health. Milla eventually qualified for weight loss surgery and the procedure has changed and saved her life. She has lost nearly 600 pounds since being on the show. Mila now hopes to use social media as a tool to share her journey with the world and inspire others to reach their goals.
2. Christina Phillips
Christina Phillips was a cast member on the second season of My 600-lb Life, and her story has become one of the most memorable. She was over 700 pounds at the beginning of her episode. Her inability to do simple things like get up and walk around the house often left her feeling depressed and anxious. She knew it was time for a change and she sought the help of Dr. Nowzaradan. She has now lost around 270 pounds and she’s gained a new lease on life in the process. She has been able to be more active in her loved ones’ lives and she recently welcomed her first child.
3. Brittani Fulfer
Brittani Fulfer appeared on the show during season four, and it was clear that she was ready to make some changes to her lifestyle. She started the show weighing 605 pounds and has since lost almost 385 pounds. Brittani told Women’s Health Mag, “I decided to undergo weight-loss surgery because I was legitimately sick and tired of being sick and tired. I knew that there had to be more to living than what I was doing, which was just existing. I wanted to be able to travel, have a family, and be the wife that my husband deserves. ” Now that she has gotten down to a healthier weight, Brittani has gotten her life back and she can now enjoy daily activities and special moments with her loves ones.
4. Melissa Morris
Many of the cast members on My 600-lb Life decide that it’s time to lose weight because they miss being able to do ‘normal’ things like walk around the house or ride in a car. For Melissa Morris, however, motivation came from a different place. Melissa decided it was time to lose weight after her size left her unable to be by her mother’s side in the hospital after she underwent a surgical procedure. When Melissa’ journey began on season one, she weighed in at 653 pounds. She has since lost almost 420 pounds and her new weight has allowed her to enjoy things she hasn’t gotten to do in years.
5. Nikki Webster
At the beginning of Nikki’s episode on My 600-lb Life, she weighed in at 649 pounds. During an interview with Women’s Health Mag Nikki said, “I decided to have weight-loss surgery because I thought that life was not meant to be as difficult as it was. We all live with pain and have trials to overcome, but being 650 pounds felt like my obstacles were never ending. My only outcome was death and I wanted to live.” Unlike some of the other people who have been featured on the show, Nikki had a very strong support system which made it easier for her to stay accountable to the goals she set for herself. Since being on the show, Nikki has lost almost 415 pounds and she’s enjoying life more than ever.