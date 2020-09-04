Five Awesome Fan Theories from The Dark Knight Film Trilogy

It’s been a while since The Dark Knight hit theaters but it’s still on the mind of a lot of people obviously since there are plenty of articles talking about it and detailing just why it’s one of the favorite versions of Batman that’s available to viewers. But there are a few theories that have been floating around that are kind of interesting and could actually cause people to look at the trio of movies in a very different light. While The Dark Knight was definitely the most favored movie of many people, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises were also well-respected and gained a large following that hasn’t happened in quite a while when it comes to Batman. As far as whether or not they’re actually sensible enough to push forward, it doesn’t matter since the story of Batman changes so often that the theories are bound to do the same thing, and audience members will be inundated with another round of what-ifs and possible conjecture that might help to explain various ideas that are inspired by the story that Christopher Nolan laid down.
Here are a few interesting theories from Nolan’s trilogy.
5. Alfred is more than just a servant to Bruce Wayne.
It would make sense that Bruce Wayne would become someone’s ward, someone that’s family, or that the Wayne’s would entrust the welfare of their only child to someone that was a blood relative, but somehow Alfred got the job. That’s a lot to put on a butler unless of course he’s not just a butler and is somehow connected to the Wayne’s in another manner. Without really getting into the more lewd thoughts that some folks might want to describe it has been indicated in past comics that the Pennyworth’s might have had a connection with the Wayne’s for a while before Bruce’s parents were killed.
4. The Joker is a military veteran.
Some people would probably say absolutely not, no way, not a chance in hell. But it would make sense considering that the Joker is something of a tactician and because his mania could be described as a response to PTSD as well. But it could also explain his comfort with weaponry and a lot of other quirks that go with his character that many people tend to discount now and again. As far as The Dark Knight goes it could explain how he’s able to move in and out of law enforcement so easily as to stand among the cops while they’re getting ready to deliver a 21-gun salute. After all, his origin is still something that people don’t fully agree on.
3. Mr. Reese would have eventually become the Riddler.
It’s his name that’s getting a lot of people, and the fact that he figured out Bruce’s identity even if Lucius Fox decided to dissuade him from revealing the truth by playing it off like it was nothing. But Reese had the blueprints right there and the proof, as they say, is in the pudding. But his name as well, Mr. Reese, is just too close to ‘mysteries’, which would denote the Riddler. Who knows if Mr. Reese is his actual name? There’s not a lot that’s revealed about this character other than he’s kind of an underappreciated individual that is fairly weak but might have a more devious side to him that people don’t know about.
2. The Joker was actually a protagonist.
This one is probably kind of hard for a lot of people to swallow since seeing the Joker as anything but the villain is bound to be hard for a lot of folks. But when you really look at it, the Red Hood has been a villain and a hero, the Punisher has been seen as a hero but he kills people routinely, and other heroes have gone about causing as much destruction and mayhem as the villains they fight. The Joker in TDK actually went up against the mob, for his own reasons of course and to remain a criminal, and went after corrupt politicians. It’s still difficult to say that he had good motives, but it’s also difficult to say that he didn’t make a few good points along the way.
1. The entire story is a dream of Bruce’s as a child.
Wouldn’t this be enough to truly piss people off? If someone had the gall and the ambition to have young Bruce wake up after a Batman movie and then realize it had all been a dream it would be just as disappointing as the ending to Super Mario Bros. 2 when one finds out that Mario has been dreaming the entire time. How much of a slap in the face would that be to fans all over the world? In a way, it’d be worthy of a long Joker-inspired laugh, but it would also probably kill off a lot of interest.
Sometimes fan theories are all about getting a reaction.