Five Awesome Last Words from Villains Who Died in Movies

Famous last words are sometimes one of the best parts of a movie since they can carry a punch that makes it possible for the audience to actually cheer the hero on when the bad guy gets dropped, or they can carry some form of irony that makes it possible to not exactly hate the villain but still come to terms with them. Some might say that villains, those dyed in the wool bad guys that are otherwise hard it not possible to redeem, shouldn’t get any final words, but in a movie having them die without saying something feels anticlimactic at best and downright wrong in any other case. It’s not so much that people want villains to admit that what they did was bad, hardly that. But people can’t help but need an excuse to wish for the villain’s demise, and when a bad guy opens their mouth to say just about anything, especially if it’s anything but a speech about repenting, people get a warm tingly feeling when the good guys finally do away with the villain since they had it coming and finally reaped the fruit of their evil deeds.
Come on, admit it, you were cheering when some of the villains on this list were dispatched after uttering their final words.
5. Django – “I insist.”
Calvin Candie was by far one of the worst individuals in this movie and he didn’t hesitate to make his thoughts known since he was bad to the core and might have been a product of his upbringing, but he still enjoyed it. The fact that he would gladly torture people and threaten them without cease while thinking of other human beings as property (that was a part of the time period, unfortunately) says a lot about his character. When he insists that Dr. Schultz shakes his hand after purchasing Brunhilde though it’s likely that a lot of people in the theater felt their blood boil since shaking the hand of a man like that would burn a lot of people up inside. Dr. Schultz made a worthy sacrifice though since he did the right thing and put one round into the despicable Candie.
4. Big Trouble in Little China – “Goodbye Mr. Burton.”
Lo-Pan was another ruthless individual that was more than willing to sacrifice just about anyone to get what he wanted, but he needed that special woman with green eyes to help him transition from ghost to flesh. Once he was able to find that he was going to gladly kill one woman and abduct the other, but he forgot one thing, Jack Burton wasn’t a guy that was willing to forgive and forget that easily, and whether it was because of the magic potion he was given or his lightning-swift reflexes, Jack was able to not only catch his knife when Lo-Pan threw it back to him, but he was able to fling it with enough speed and accuracy that the evil being didn’t even know what hit him.
3. Alien – “I can’t lie to you about your chances…but, you have my sympathies.”
It’s hard to think that the xenomorph wasn’t the bad guy, isn’t it? But the truth is that the creature was destructive and murderous, but it was also following its nature, no matter what it did to Lambert. Ash on the other hand was following the equally despicable orders of the company and was ready to kill Ripley and anyone else that got in the way of the company’s orders to keep the thing alive and deliver it to Weyland-Yutani back on earth. That simple fact made him the antagonist since he was a free-thinking being despite being an android, as far as anyone knew, and murder wasn’t exactly one of his directives.
2. Avengers: Endgame – “I am…inevitable.”
A lot of people were waiting for this to finally happen since despite the fact that some folks thought that Thanos was making sense with his speeches, the fact is that he was fully ready to decimate half of the known universe for his designs. It must have never occurred to him to increase the size of the universe and let things even themselves out, but then again that might not have meshed with his ideas. But the look on his face when hearing that dull, metallic clunk right after his moment of perceived triumph was classic since it meant that the mad titan, the intelligent mastermind, had been outwitted.
1. Tombstone – “Alright Lunger. Let’s do it.”
Talk about an iconic showdown. In real life this never happened since apparently Doc Holliday was stuck in court when Johnny Ringo was killed or killed himself, it’s hard to say, but this cinematic fight was great since it showed a couple of interesting things. For as quick as the character of Johnny Ringo was, and he was fast without a doubt, he wasn’t a match for Doc even when the ailing gunfighter wasn’t at the top of his game.
He wasn’t a daisy, that’s certain.